Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:08 PM
Argentine meat producers announce strike over exports ban

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES, May 19: Argentine meat producers announced on Tuesday they would stop selling beef and veal for one week in response to a month-long government suspension on exports due to rising prices.
The Liaison Commission for Agricultural Entities, which represents agricultural producers and businesses, declared a "cessation of all categories of cattle trade" from Thursday to May 28.
On Monday night, the government announced a suspension on foreign meat sales to "get the sector in order, restrict speculative practices and avoid tax evasion in foreign trade."
Earlier on Tuesday, President Alberto Fernandez insisted that Argentina could not accept the recent rise in meat prices in a country already reeling from three years of recession and the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The meat issue has got out of hand. The price is rising every month without justification. We need to get it under control," Fernandez told Radio 10.
The government took the decision due to the strong impact that price rises have on Argentina's inflation, already one of the highest in the world and which increased by 17.6 per cent during the first four months of the year, according to the INDEC statistics institute.
The cost of living has soared 46.3 per cent in the last 12 months but beef prices in April were 65.3 per cent higher than the same month in 2020, the Argentine Institute of Beef Promotion (IPCVA) said.
Argentines ate 38 kilograms (84 pounds) of beef and veal per head in 2019 -- the most among Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries (OECD), and about 12 kilograms per head more than the United States.
Argentina is also the fourth largest exporter of beef in the world, the revenues from which are vital to the country's economy.
In 2020, Argentina exported $3.37 billion worth of beef and cow leather -- a 16.5 per cent drop compared with 2019 -- primarily to China, Germany and Israel, according to INDEC.
But poverty affects 42 per cent of Argentines, and Fernandez is trying to reduce the cost of living by implementing price controls through agreements with business sectors.
Meat processing plants offer certain cuts of meat at reduced prices but Fernandez said it's "a crumb of 8,000 tons of meat when here we eat 200,000 tons a month."
Miguel Schiaritti, president of the Argentine chamber of industry and commerce for meat and its derivatives -- which puts the country's per capita beef consumption at 49.2 kilograms -- blasted the government's move.
"The measure is absolutely harmful for Argentina. It's not possible to make a sector that employs more than 100,000 people responsible for inflation," Schiaritti told AFP.
He said a previous restriction on meat exports imposed initially for six months in 2006 during the presidency of Nestor Kirchner lasted 10 years.    -AFP



