Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:08 PM
US-Bangla Airlines announces attractive Doha-Dhaka packages

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Leading private carrier US-Bangla Airlines has announced attractive packages for Dhaka-bound passengers from Doha, with special fares and safe quarantine management amid Covid.
The airlines is currently operating Dhaka-Doha flights four days in a week, according to a release.
The packages include comfortable stay at various hotels in Dhaka, designated as institutional quarantine centres by the government, with breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as drop facilities.
The minimum Doha-Dhaka package cost is Tk 31,990 for three nights and four days, which includes accommodation in a triple-sharing room. For a twin-sharing room, one has to shell out Tk 34,990, while it's Tk 39,990 for a single occupancy room.
US-Bangla Airlines flies from Doha to Dhaka at 11.30 pm local time on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and lands at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 8 am the next day.
For any information including quarantine facility, one can contact US-Bangla Airlines Sales Centre at +8801777777800-806 or 13605 and +97450084440.    -UNB


