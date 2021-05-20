

Pandamart opens in Bogura, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Jessore, Faridpur

Consumers in these cities can now order groceries and other essentials from pandamart between 7 am in the morning till 1 am at night, and get home delivery in under 30 minutes, says a press release.

From staple items including rice and lentil to cooking essentials and condiments, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, frozen items, snacks, babycare essentials and more-pandamart has everything needed in households on a day to day basis. Beyond longer operational hours and speedy delivery, pandamart also ensures that products are sourced, handled and stored safely and delivered to the customers maintaining the right quality.

So, when ordering from pandamart, customers will receive fresh and authentic products sourced responsibly through an extensive network of local and international manufacturers and distributors. Every product goes through multiple quality checks before they are made available to the customers.

Anyone can place an order from foodpanda mobile application or website. Currently, pandamart is offering free delivery in these locations for all order sizes. In addition to cash on delivery, customers can make digital payments using bKash or debit/credit cards issued by all major banks in the country. There is also an option for contactless delivery with digital payment.

In late 2020, foodpanda launched pandamart in Dhaka in an effort to make online ordering and home delivery of groceries and essential items quick, efficient and convenient. Since then, pandamart operations have been expanded to many cities, including Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Cumilla and Savar. The new cities are additions to the growing network of pandamart dark stores that aim to redefine the online grocery ordering experience for customers across the country.

















