Dekko ISHO joins hands with Markopolo.ai for IT industry growth

Dekko ISHO Group, a diverse business entity, has invested in Markopolo.ai as an institutional investor in their pre-seed round to contributing to the growth of the IT industry of Bangladesh.

The two groups have already signed an agreement, said a media release on Wednesday.

Prottoy Hossain, Director, of Dekko ISHO Group, along with the founders of Markopolo, Tasfia Tasbin, CEO, Rubaiyat Farhan, COO, and Zaman, CTO were present.

Markopolo.ai, a deep tech startup headquartered in Delaware, USA, provides businesses a cloud-based software which can put their digital advertising on autopilot.

Tasfia Tasbin, Co-founder and CEO, said, "It's an end to end digital marketing solution mimicking what an agency can serve, being more data-driven, personalized and cost-efficient for businesses."

Tasfia also said they are really excited to onboard Dekko ISHO Group as one of their investors.

"The investment will be spent in product growth and business development while the crux of it will go to market penetration in new regions."

Prottoy Hossain, Director of Dekko ISHO, said they are excited to diversify their business portfolio while contributing to the disruptive growth of the IT industry of Bangladesh.

"We are looking forward to see where this partnership takes us".

Markopolo.ai currently serves a variety of corporations, small businesses, and eCommerce business owners around the globe.

Rubaiyat, Co-founder and COO of Markopolo describes the user experience as "By simply filling out some information about their businesses.

Users can avail AI generated Marketing Strategy, Campaign Planning, Contents of that campaign, Scheduled Ad Campaign and Ad Optimization in platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google and Youtube, said the media release.

For Enterprises, they are working on advanced features like Facebook page and group based sentiment analysis, detailed competitor insights and attribution analysis.

Dekko ISHO Group's trust in this futuristic venture is an indication that accomplished and veteran market leaders see the potential of AI in the field of marketing and the prospect it has in the country. -UNB













