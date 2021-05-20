

Three startups win tech competition FBCCI Solveathon

The virtual closing ceremony was held on Tuesday, with the outgoing FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim as the chief guest. The event was moderated by FBCCI Advisor Sonia Bashir Kabir, says a press release.

Citybank Bangladesh and Srilanka Sub-cluster Head and Managing Director Shekhar Rajasekharan and FBCCI former Advisor M.A Abdul Hannan were also present.

The three winning startups are Team Aftergrad (Champion), Team Sushastho (1st Runner-up), Team Krishop (2nd Runner-up). These startups will be funded to take part in the MIT Solve 2021 Global Challenge.

On January 30, a virtual workshop was organized by the FBCCI in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Solve and conducted by the FBCCI Tech Center.

Initially, the Solveathon selected 202 individuals from different districts, including Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna. A total of 20 teams were formed with the participating candidates. Out of which, the best three teams have been selected following many rigorous skills tests.

Sheikh Fazle Fahim said the event was organized to find talented youth in the country. Addressing the participants of the FBCCI Virtual Solveathon Powered by MIT Solve, he said, "There will be many opportunities in Bangladesh in the future, so there is nothing to be disappointed about those who could not win today.

"This generation must continue the development of Bangladesh, as they will be part of LDC Graduate Bangladesh, a Bangladesh that has achieved the SDG target and the developed Bangladesh of 2041."

Participants in the FBCCI Virtual Solveathon competed for four themes of MIT's 2021 Challenge: Resilient Ecosystem: Preserving and Strengthening Ecosystem Services, including Carbon Mitigation, Health Security and Pandemics: Protecting People from Eclipse: Revisited the learning environment for the next generation and worked with the idea of Digital Inclusion for Economic Justice: Effective Solutions to Ensure a Fair Connection of Digital Commerce and Public Service for Everyone.









