Vaccines, stimulus fuel strong results at US retailers

NEW YORK, May 19: Walmart and other US retailers expressed optimism for the year ahead on Tuesday following a strong first quarter fueled in part by government stimulus payments, even as questions loom about inflation and labor supply. The world's biggest retailer Walmart reported much better-than-expected profits, although sales growth moderated somewhat compared with the huge increases earlier in the pandemic. Results from Home Depot and Macy's also topped estimates, with executives also pointing to a lift from widespread vaccinations.

"We're encouraged by traffic and grocery market share trends," said Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon. "In the US, customers clearly want to get out and shop."

McMillon said government stimulus payments "had an impact" during the quarter and "we anticipate continued pent-up demand throughout 2021." -AFP











