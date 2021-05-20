Video
Thursday, 20 May, 2021
Gold slips as dollar bounces before latest Fed minutes

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

May 19:  Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the US dollar firmed, with investors waiting for the latest round of Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes to gauge its stance on interest rates in the wake of rising inflation concerns. Having risen for four sessions to its highest since Jan. 29 at $1,874.80 on Tuesday, spot gold fell 0.5per cent to $1,859.19 per ounce by 1006 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.4per cent to $1,859.90.
"The recent gains we've seen in gold prices were quite unexpected. The dollar was weaker indeed so that helped," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
"I would say that part of the recent countermove or today's countermove is some profit taking, partly driven also by a small rebound of the US dollar." The dollar index was on track to break a three-day losing streak.
Gold prices have risen by more than $190, or nearly 12per cent, since falling to a nine-month trough in early March, with gains driven by a pullback in the US currency and a rise in inflation expectations, as bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation. Investors are awaiting the release of minutes from the Fed's April 27-28 policy meeting, which are due at 1800 GMT.
The minutes "could provide more guidance on the Fed inflation outlook and also the direction of monetary policy stance," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International.    -Reuters


