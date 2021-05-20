Video
Oil prices fall on rising Covid-19 infections in Asia

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

LONDON, May 19: Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on renewed demand concerns as coronavirus cases in Asia rise and on fears rising inflation might lead the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which could limit economic growth.
Brent crude futures fell 85 cents, or 1.2per cent, to $67.86 a barrel at 1005 GMT. It settled 1.1per cent lower on Tuesday after briefly climbing above $70 earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 90 cents, or 1.3per cent, to $64.59 a barrel, following a 1.2per cent fall on Tuesday.
Brent's rise to $70 was driven by optimism over the reopening of the US and European economies, among the world's biggest oil consumers. But it later retreated on fears of slowing fuel demand in Asia as COVID-19 cases surge in India, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand, prompting a new wave of movement restrictions.
"Yesterday's trade proved again that $70 signals irrational exuberance," said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights.
"Assessing the global demand picture remains challenging as reopenings and restrictions across the world are probably the most diverse since the start of the pandemic," said Hari.    -Reuters


