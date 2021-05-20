National Identity card correction fees now can be paid thru bKash

Payment of fees for essential government services like correction of National Identity (NID) card, collection of duplicate NID and all other relevant services can now be paid through bKash.

To facilitate this, 'Govt. Fees' icon has been added to bKash app. Other government service payment options will also be added to this icon in near future, says a press release.

As a result, customers can now avail the important NID related services easily by paying all the fees through bKash from anywhere, 24/7.

During the pandemic, bKash customers will be able to avail NID correction services safely without having to go to the bank, while maintaining social distance.

With this new service, customers will be able to pay fees of all services including the application for 'NID Info Correction', 'Other Info Correction', 'Both Info Correction', 'Duplicate Regular' and 'Duplicate Urgent'.

To pay the fee, customer has to select 'Govt. Fees' icon from the pay bill section of bKash app. Then the user needs to select application type from 'NID service' option and tap on 'Proceed to Pay' after typing NID number. In next step, the amount of fee will be shown according to the selected service. In last step, user can complete the payment with bKash pin after pressing 'Tap to Continue' button.

Once the payment is made, customer can download the digital receipt instantly which can be saved as proof for future.

After the payment is complete, customer can complete the application process by clicking on the website https://services.nidw.gov.bd/ with required information.

In addition to various government service fees, wide range of other bills/fees including electricity, gas, water and telephone can be paid through bKash seamlessly.







