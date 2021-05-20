Video
FBCCI ADR Center and FBCCI Institute inaugurated

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Business Correspondent

The outgoing FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, flanked by FBCCI and PMO officials, handing over a packet containing two bank Pay Orders for Tk 8 crore, to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, on behalf of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Ashrayon Prakalpa - the housing project for homeless, at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday. With the Pay Orders Tk 5 crore has been donated to help Covid-hit poor and the rest Tk 3 crore to shelter the homeless. It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently requested affordable people to come forward to tackle the ongoing epidemic and help the poor.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) opened the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Center and the FBCCI Institute on Wednesday.
Former FBCCI President and Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin MP along with woth outgoing FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim virtually inaugurated the ADR Center and the Institute as the chief guest of the event.
In his welcome address, Sheikh Fazle Fahim said that the sole purpose of the ADR Center is to settle trade disputes in a shortest possible time at lower cost.
Speaking as the chief guest, Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin said the initiative of FBCCI Institute and FBCCI ADR Center was a commendable one. He hoped the leaders who will come to lead apex body in the next would take these significant initiatives further.
At the same time, the business community of Bangladesh will grow further internationally, saif Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin.
Paying tributes to Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin who was FBCCI President for the term 2018-201, Fahim said  Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, MP, was behind the inception of FBCCI Institute and FBCCI ADR Center.
The current FBCCI Board (2019-2021) has further advanced projects and  these two institutions will play a pivotal and positive role in the industry-academy linkage, trade, and economy of Bangladesh, enhancing the ease of doing business by resolving disputes with a short period which currently is 8 years on average, he added.
Fahim said he believes that the FBCCI Institute and the FBCCI ADR Center will highlight the country globally on a much larger scale. He said the initiatives currently taken by FBCCI would help to elevate future boards of the association institutionally.
FBCCI Senior Vice President Mohammad Muntakim Ashraf and FBCCI Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Mahfuzul Haque were also spoke on the occasion.


