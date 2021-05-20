Stocks rebound as investors take fresh stakes

Stocks rebounded on Wednesday after a day of correction, as investors took fresh stakes pushing up indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 43.91 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 5,873.14. Two other indices also edged higher.

The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 6.21 points to finish at 2,201 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 1.27 points to close at 1,282.41.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 20990.515 million, which was Taka 17196.341 million.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 364 issues traded, 132 ended higher, 176 closed lower and 56 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by Prime Bank, Lanka Bangla Finance, Saif Power and NRBC Bank.

Premier Leasing was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Continental Insurance was the worst loser, losing 9.48 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 158.29 points to close at 17,052.45 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 96.15 points to close at 10,279.18.

Of the issues traded, 129 advanced, 134 declined and 34 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 5.84 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 127.58 crore.

























