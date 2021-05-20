Video
Japanese firm to invest $25m to expand business in IEPZ

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Business Desk

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Matsuoka Representative Osamu Sasaki pose after signing an agreement in presence of the BEPZA Executive Major General Md Nazrul Islam and other seniors officials of the two sides at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Matsuoka Representative Osamu Sasaki pose after signing an agreement in presence of the BEPZA Executive Major General Md Nazrul Islam and other seniors officials of the two sides at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

Roulin (BD) Ltd, a Japanese apparel manufacturing company is going to expand their business in Ishwardi EPZ (Export Processing Zone), under an agreement signed with Bangladesh Export Promotion Zone Authority (BEPZA) on Wednesday, says a press release.
BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Matsuoka Representative Osamu Sasaki on behalf of Roulin (BD) signed the agreement in presence of the BEPZA Executive Major General Md Nazrul Islam at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.
Matsuoka Corporation, a major player of the wholesale sector of Japan, recently bought major share of Roulin (BD) Ltd and now will expand the existing operation of the company by investing $25 million where 3500 Bangladeshi persons will be employed.
Mentionable, Roulin (BD) has been operating their business in IEPZ since 2011 and invested $4.53 million.
BEPZA is trying its best to attract foreign & local investment in the EPZ even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Investment-friendly policies of the Government and favorable investment atmosphere of EPZs are encouraging Japanese investors including others to invest in EPZs. Presently, 31 Japanese enterprises have invested US$ 525 million in the EPZs and created employment opportunity for 13,500 Bangladeshi nationals.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA including Managing Director of Roulin (BD) Md. Mahbubar Rahman were present at the signing ceremony.


