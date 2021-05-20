Remittance accounted for 6.6 pc BD GDP growth in 2020: KNOMAD

Remittance inflow accounted for 6.6 percent of the country's GDP in 2020, making it the eighth largest remittance earner in the year, says a report by Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD).

Bangladesh earned $21.75 billion from expatriates last year - an increase of 18.4 percent from 2019 - amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This, along with a surge of remittance inflows to Pakistan, pushed South Asia's remittance earnings up by 5.2 percent to $147 billion in 2020.

The KNOMAD report said that remittance flows remained resilient in 2020, registering a smaller decline than previously projected despite Covid-19.

As the coronavirus was tearing through the world in February last year, fear gripped Bangladesh that remittance, which has gone on to become one of the lifelines of the economy, would take a massive hit.

The inflow of remittance declined from February to April last year when the pandemic was putting down its roots all over the world. But from May onwards, the inflows have been on the rise as countries all over the world gradually started to ease their movement restrictions.

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent $2.06 billion in remittance last month (April), up 89.17 percent year-on-year from last April. Remittance inflow increased 39 percent to $20 billion in the July-April period of the current fiscal year, compared to the same period of the last fiscal year.

"The 2 percent cash incentive on remittance earning has played a vital role behind this," said Bangladesh Bank (BB) officials.

"Last year, the inflow of remittance was very high as the migrant workers had sent more money to their relatives amid the pandemic to deal with the crisis period," said Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office.

He also said that the collapse of the informal channels like the hundi system - an transaction network across the border due to travel ban brought on by the pandemic was one of the reasons for the record remittance received in 2020 despite migrants returning home in hordes.

Zaid Bakht, research director of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), said remittances would maintain a standard flow in the upcoming days as the migrant workers are already used to the legal channels enjoying the 2 percent cash incentive.

In Bangladesh, remittances showed a brisk uptick in 2020 at 18.4 percent, according to the KNOMAD report.

The report also said in India, the South Asia's largest recipient country by far, remittances fell by just 0.2 percent in 2020, with much of the decline due to a 17 percent drop in remittances from the United Arab Emirates, which offset resilient flows from the United States and other host countries.

In Pakistan, remittances rose by about 17 percent, with the biggest growth coming from Saudi Arabia followed by the European Union countries and the United Arab Emirates, the report said.

Sri Lanka witnessed 5.8 percent growth. In contrast, remittances to Nepal fell by about 2 percent, reflecting a 17 percent decline in the first quarter of 2020.

For 2021, it is projected that remittances to the South Asia region will slow slightly to 3.5 percent due to a moderation of growth in high-income economies and a further expected drop in migration to the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, said the report.

The report showed India received $83 billion as remittance last year, which was 3.1 percent of its GDP. China is on second position and received $60 billion as remittance followed by Mexico at $43 billion; the Philippines at $35 billion; Egypt at $30 billion; Pakistan at $26 billion and Bangladesh at $22 billion.

















