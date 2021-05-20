Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

TOKYO, MAY 19: Most athletes and team members staying at Tokyo's Olympic village will be vaccinated by the Games, IOC chief Thomas Bach said Wednesday, as organisers try to calm fears about staging the event as coronavirus cases surge in Japan.
With less than 10 weeks until the pandemic-postponed Games open on July 23, parts of Japan are under a virus state of emergency and a majority of Japanese want the event delayed further or cancelled.
International Olympic Committee chief Bach was forced to scrap a visit to Tokyo this week given virus restrictions, but he sounded a confident note speaking with organisers and Japanese officials.
"The most important principle is very clear, the Olympic village is a safe place and the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Tokyo 2020 will be organised in a safe way," he said, appearing by video call.
"At this moment, already as many as 75 percent of the residents of the Olympic village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination in time before the Olympic Games," Bach added.
And he said IOC officials "have good reasons to believe that this figure will be well above 80 percent" by the time the Games begin.
Organisers have outlined extensive virus countermeasures to keep the Games safe, including barring overseas fans for the first time ever.
But with Japan battling a fourth wave of infections, two doctors' associations have warned in recent days that the healthcare system is already overstretched and the Games would add further stress.
In an apparent bid to address that, Bach said the IOC was willing to bring extra medical personnel.
"The IOC has offered to the organising committee to have additional medical personnel as part of the NOC (National Olympic Committee) delegations," Bach said, without detailing how many people could come.
The additional personnel would "support the medical operations and the strict implementation of the Covid-19 countermeasures in the Olympic Village and the Olympic venues," he added.
Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto said organisers would accept the offer, adding that vaccination of participants "would be a great help towards delivering a safe and secure Games".
Japan's own vaccine rollout has been criticised domestically for being comparatively slow, with only the Pfizer formula so far approved and no date set for jabs to expand beyond health workers and the elderly.
Games organisers say strict countermeasures will ensure the event is safe, with Bach noting sport competitions have been held around the world without incident.
He also referenced recent test events held in Japan, including with international athletes, that did not cause any virus clusters.
"The athletes at the test events faced many restrictions quarantine, daily testing, no public transportation, practically no contact with the Japanese people to protect the Japanese people," he said.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Solskjaer defends Pogba and Diallo over displaying Palestinian flag
Chelsea beat Leicester to boost top-four bid
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
Asia Cup cricket called off over new pandemic threat
Australia to host Afghanistan in historic cricket Test
Sri Lankan, Zimbabwe commentators  in Dhaka
AB de Villiers says South Africa retirement is 'final'


Latest News
BBC and journalist Bashir slated over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Drop all 'oppressive charges' against journalist Rozina: HRW
Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations
Shahin murder planned at former MP Awal's office
Govt increases different fee of GPs, PPs
French ex-president Sarkozy on trial over campaign financing
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
3 fined for arranging child marriage in Pirojpur
BNP writes to Palestinian President, voices concern over Israeli attacks
Six die of lightning in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Obituary
Palestine for Palestinians
Looking beyond Quad debate in Dhaka
Fire destroys 70 houses in Bandarban
Bangladesh finish 14th
Protests against arresting of Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam
'Bangavax' single-dose vaccine effective against Covid-19: US medical journal
Al Jazeera corruption suspects 'relieved'
Govt won’t take any quarter’s advice harmful for country: PM
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft