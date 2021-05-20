Video
Solskjaer defends Pogba and Diallo over displaying Palestinian flag

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

LONDON, MAY 19: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo for holding up a Palestine flag after Tuesday's match with Fulham, saying they have a "right to have a different view."
United midfielder Pogba appeared to be given the flag by a fan as the players made their way around the pitch during the traditional lap of honour after the 1-1 draw in the club's last home game of the Premier League season.
French World Cup winner Pogba and Ivorian winger Diallo, who are both Muslim, displayed the flag in support of Palestine, with around 10,000 fans at Old Trafford watching on after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.
"We have players from different backgrounds, different cultures, different countries and we need to respect their views if they differ from someone else's," said Solskjaer.
"If my players think about other things than football, that's a positive thing.    -AFP


