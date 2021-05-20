Video
Chelsea beat Leicester to boost top-four bid

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021

Chelsea's Italian midfielder Jorginho (R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London on May 18, 2021. photo: AFP

LONDON, MAY 19: Chelsea are on course to qualify for the Champions League after a crucial 2-1 win against top-four rivals Leicester, while Brighton staged a superb fightback to beat champions Manchester City as fans returned to the Premier League on Tuesday.
Supporters have been allowed back into Premier League matches this week for the first time since December following the UK's easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Around 8,000 fans were at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea moved into the third place at Leicester's expense, while 7,900 saw Brighton's dramatic 3-2 victory against City.
There were 10,000 United fans at Old Trafford for their 1-1 draw with relegated Fulham and 8,000 at Southampton for their 2-0 defeat against Leeds.
Chelsea avenged Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup final defeat against Leicester to steal a march on the Foxes in the race for the top four.
Thomas Tuchel's side broke the deadlock in the 47th minute when Antonio Rudiger bundled home after a corner was unwittingly flicked on by Leicester's Luke Thomas.
Jorginho doubled Chelsea's lead with a 66th-minute penalty after VAR ruled Wesley Fofana fouled Timo Werner.
Kelechi Iheanacho set up a tense finale when the Leicester striker slotted home in the 76th minute.
But Chelsea held on and emotions ran high in stoppage-time after a brawl erupted featuring virtually every player and members of both teams' coaching staffs.
Chelsea will be guaranteed to finish third if they win at Aston Villa in their last game of the season on Sunday.
"The fans made a huge difference. The speed in our game, the hunger, the ambition. It was a very strong performance," Tuchel said.
"The job is not done but it's still in our hands. We need another huge performance at Aston Villa."
Having won the FA Cup for the first time, fourth-placed Leicester could be denied a top-four finish on the last day for the second successive season.
Brendan Rodgers' team are three points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, but the Reds would go above them on goal difference if they win at Burnley on Wednesday.
Leicester's final match is at home to Tottenham, while Liverpool host Crystal Palace.
"We're obviously disappointed with the goals. We conceded a needless corner and didn't pick up well enough. The penalty is very harsh," Rodgers said.
"We're still in that top four and we've got one more game to go. If we win it and it's still not enough for us we have to accept that. It's still been a great season."
With the title wrapped up, Manchester City are fine-tuning their preparations ahead of the Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
But Pep Guardiola's side were beaten for the second time in their last three games after a second-half collapse at the Amex Stadium.
Ilkay Gundogan headed City into the lead from Riyad Mahrez's second-minute cross.
Joao Cancelo was sent off in the 10th minute after the City defender hauled down Danny Welbeck.    -AFP


