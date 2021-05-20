Video
Sri Lankan, Zimbabwe commentators  in Dhaka

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279
BIPIN DANI 

Two commentators- one each from Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have landed in Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka's Roshan Abeysinghe and Zimbabwe's Tino Mawoyo have been hired by the broadcasters and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for doing commentary in the forthcoming three ODIs' to be played in Dhaka this month.
"They will do the English commentary along with three other local commentators-Athar Ali Khan, Shamim Ashraf Chowdhury and Mazhar Uddin", one of the commentators, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Dhaka said on Wednesday morning.
The broadcasters have not hired any other commentators from other countries.
However, few technical members like cameramen etc. have been hired from India and other countries, it is learnt here.
"Five people from India have already arrived and they are quarantined in a hotel", another source revealed.    
The visiting team had its first practice session on Wednesday. The PCR results of the second Covid tests done on 18th May are negative. The next two tests will be on May 22 and 27.


