Boys leaving for Qatar later than scheduled

Bangladesh national football team was to fly for Qatar on Saturday to play the preliminary joint qualifiers and now the team management is considering going there on the 30th of May, only four days before the matches. That happed after Qatar authority disagreed to provide some of the essential team facilities.

The camp for the preliminary joint qualification round-2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China is going on in full swing. The boys are currently having regular practice at Bangabandhu National Stadium and staying at Intercontinental Hotel at Shahbagh.

At hotel, they are getting gymnasium, swimming pool and dining room facilities. But, the peninsular Arab state officials could only promise of practice venue there. Apart from the practice time, the boys will have to stay in their rooms and have food inside. The team management though that going Qatar early will only spoil booters' mood before the matches and decided to go later than scheduled to ensure the maximum time invested in preparation.





