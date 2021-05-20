Brahmanbaria, Cumilla and Ataur won Wednesday matches



FC Brahmanbaria girls celebrating after winning the match against Sadya Pushkorini Juba Sporting Club in the Women's Football League at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: Courtesy

In the first match of the day, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club stunned Nasrin Sports Academy by 6-0 goals where Shaheda Akter Ripa, Swapna Rani scored one each while Sajeda Khatun and Unnoti Khatun netted twice each.

This college team is actually formed with the booters of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) women's residential camp and owned by one of BFF vice-presidents Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik.

Cumilla United won the day's second match against Jamalpur Kacharipara XI by 2-1 goals. Lipi and Rehena scored one each for the winners while Shohely Sharmin Sharabony reduced one for Kacharipara.

FC Brahmanbaria celebrated a 1-0 win over Sadya Pushkorini Juba Sporting Club in the last match of the day when striker Ila Moni Akter Ila scored the match winning goal for the team.

All the matches were played at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka. The league has two matches next Saturday.









