Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Four airport post office  staff held with 2,355 Yaba pills

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent

Four employees of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport post office in Dhaka were arrested along with 2,355 pieces of Yaba tablets on Wednesday morning. Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel seized the Yaba pills during security screening at the cargo hanger of the airport. An AVSEC official said the Yaba tablets were found inside a carton bound for Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.
AVSEC official Sultan Mahmud detected Yaba tablets during the scanning of Post Office goods at Hangar Gate No. 8 at 7:20am, said Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul-Ahsan, Executive Director of the airport. AVSEC Additional Police Superintendent Shahriar Alam said the carton containing fabrics and Yaba pills, was seized at the airport's hanger.
He said the carton, along with other goods, was brought at the airport's hanger at about 7:20am in a Postal Department vehicle. The carton was sent from Gazipur Post Office and it came through the General Post Office (GPO) in Dhaka.
"On opening the carton, some fabrics were found inside it. However, Yaba pills were detected when the carton was scanned," he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four airport post office  staff held with 2,355 Yaba pills
Members of the Gana Sanghathi Andalon stage a sit-in at the Central Shaheed Minar
People returning to the capital after Eid holidays scramble
Physical work likely to begin in July next yr
S Korea to provide $4m for Rohingyas, host communities
UNGA president to visit BD next week
Journos demand unconditional release of Rozina Islam
65-day ban on fishing in Bay from today


Latest News
BBC and journalist Bashir slated over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Drop all 'oppressive charges' against journalist Rozina: HRW
Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations
Shahin murder planned at former MP Awal's office
Govt increases different fee of GPs, PPs
French ex-president Sarkozy on trial over campaign financing
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
3 fined for arranging child marriage in Pirojpur
BNP writes to Palestinian President, voices concern over Israeli attacks
Six die of lightning in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Obituary
Palestine for Palestinians
Looking beyond Quad debate in Dhaka
Fire destroys 70 houses in Bandarban
Bangladesh finish 14th
Protests against arresting of Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam
'Bangavax' single-dose vaccine effective against Covid-19: US medical journal
Al Jazeera corruption suspects 'relieved'
Govt won’t take any quarter’s advice harmful for country: PM
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft