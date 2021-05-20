Four airport post office  staff held with 2,355 Yaba pills

Four employees of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport post office in Dhaka were arrested along with 2,355 pieces of Yaba tablets on Wednesday morning. Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel seized the Yaba pills during security screening at the cargo hanger of the airport. An AVSEC official said the Yaba tablets were found inside a carton bound for Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

AVSEC official Sultan Mahmud detected Yaba tablets during the scanning of Post Office goods at Hangar Gate No. 8 at 7:20am, said Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul-Ahsan, Executive Director of the airport. AVSEC Additional Police Superintendent Shahriar Alam said the carton containing fabrics and Yaba pills, was seized at the airport's hanger.

He said the carton, along with other goods, was brought at the airport's hanger at about 7:20am in a Postal Department vehicle. The carton was sent from Gazipur Post Office and it came through the General Post Office (GPO) in Dhaka.

"On opening the carton, some fabrics were found inside it. However, Yaba pills were detected when the carton was scanned," he said.