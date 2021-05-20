Video
Home Back Page

Matarbari Deep Sea Port

Physical work likely to begin in July next yr

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM May 19: The physical work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port is expected to begin in July next year.
A team of the appointed consultant, NIPPON KOEI, is preparing a detailed Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the deep sea port which is likely to be completed in June 2022.
Jafar Alam, Project Director and the member of Administration and Planning of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), told the Daily Observer that one jetty would go into operation in June 2025 while the another jetty in December the same year. He also said the Matarbari port will be made fully functional by 2026.
Meanwhile, the channel of Moheshkhali prepared by the Super critical coal based power plant will be handed over to the CPA for use of the deep sea port in September this year.
Jafar Alam said the power plant authority has already built one jetty for handling of their equipment. Over 16 vessels with equipment for the plant have already taken berth in the said jetty, he added. Matarbari Port Development Project has been undertaken to ensure sustainable development to build sound maritime logistics that will support the growing Exim trade of Bangladesh and to develop as a regional hub of connectivity. Matarbari Deep Sea Port will provide the facilities for berthing a ship with 16 metre draft. Presently, only 9 mettre draft ship can take berth at the jetties of Chattogram Port. With the construction of the Matarbari Deep sea port, larger vessels can take berth like Singapore Port.
Presently, the vessels carrying the cargo having more than 9 metre draft are to wait at the outer anchorage of the port for lighterage of cargo to lower the draft to 9 metre.
The main objective of the project is to enhance cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through constructing Matarbari port including link road and thus fulfill the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services with the neighbouring countries.


