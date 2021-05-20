S Korea to provide $4m for Rohingyas, host communities

South Korea will provide $4 million this year to support the Rohingya refugees and their host communities through international agencies having presence in Bangladesh.

"The contribution will be used for the humanitarian activities of UN agencies and other international organizations to support the Rohingya refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh under the recently announced 2021 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis," said the South Korean embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday. This year's $4 million contribution has been allocated to the UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, IOM and IFRC.

An amount of $1 million had already been disbursed to IOM to assist the emergency response to the massive fire in the Cox's Bazar refugee camp in March, it said. However, Korea has provided the international community with around $20 million between 2017 and 2021 for Rohingya refugee-related activities in Bangladesh.

Supporting the host community, addressing gender-based violence, supporting children and girls, and responding to emergencies and disaster relief are among the priority areas for Korea in its support for the Rohingya refugees and the host community, it added.

In addition to the financial contributions, the Republic of Korea, through KOICA, has also implemented a number of humanitarian projects to support the Rohingya refugees and host communities in partnership with other international organizations and international NGOs.

In cooperation with UNFPA, KOICA is implementing a project to support the menstrual health of women and girls in Cox's Bazar which is worth $3 million for the period of 2021-24.

KOICA is also working with NGOs such as Adi, World Vision, and Concern Worldwide in Cox's Bazar on various projects supporting the refugees and the host community.









