Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

S Korea to provide $4m for Rohingyas, host communities

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Diplomatic Correspondent

South Korea will provide $4 million this year to support the Rohingya refugees and their host communities through international agencies having presence in Bangladesh.
"The contribution will be used for the humanitarian activities of UN agencies and other international organizations to support the Rohingya refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh under the recently announced 2021 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis," said the South Korean embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday. This year's $4 million contribution has been allocated to the UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, IOM and IFRC.
An amount of $1 million had already been disbursed to IOM to assist the emergency response to the massive fire in the Cox's Bazar refugee camp in March, it said. However, Korea has provided the international community with around $20 million between 2017 and 2021 for Rohingya refugee-related activities in Bangladesh.
Supporting the host community, addressing gender-based violence, supporting children and girls, and responding to emergencies and disaster relief are among the priority areas for Korea in its support for the Rohingya refugees and the host community, it added.
In addition to the financial contributions, the Republic of Korea, through KOICA, has also implemented a number of humanitarian projects to support the Rohingya refugees and host communities in partnership with other international organizations and international NGOs.
In cooperation with UNFPA, KOICA is implementing a project to support the menstrual health of women and girls in Cox's Bazar which is worth $3 million for the period of 2021-24.
KOICA is also working with NGOs such as Adi, World Vision, and Concern Worldwide in Cox's Bazar on various projects supporting the refugees and the host community.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four airport post office  staff held with 2,355 Yaba pills
Members of the Gana Sanghathi Andalon stage a sit-in at the Central Shaheed Minar
People returning to the capital after Eid holidays scramble
Physical work likely to begin in July next yr
S Korea to provide $4m for Rohingyas, host communities
UNGA president to visit BD next week
Journos demand unconditional release of Rozina Islam
65-day ban on fishing in Bay from today


Latest News
BBC and journalist Bashir slated over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Drop all 'oppressive charges' against journalist Rozina: HRW
Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations
Shahin murder planned at former MP Awal's office
Govt increases different fee of GPs, PPs
French ex-president Sarkozy on trial over campaign financing
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
3 fined for arranging child marriage in Pirojpur
BNP writes to Palestinian President, voices concern over Israeli attacks
Six die of lightning in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Obituary
Palestine for Palestinians
Looking beyond Quad debate in Dhaka
Fire destroys 70 houses in Bandarban
Bangladesh finish 14th
Protests against arresting of Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam
'Bangavax' single-dose vaccine effective against Covid-19: US medical journal
Al Jazeera corruption suspects 'relieved'
Govt won’t take any quarter’s advice harmful for country: PM
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft