

UNGA president to visit BD next week

"Looking forward to my upcoming official visit to Bangladesh and Pakistan on May 25-27 to discuss the multilateral system and shared challenges," he tweeted.

In Dhaka, Bozkir will be received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will also meet him during the visit.

The UNGA President will also deliver speech at the Foreign Services Academy, said the UN office in Dhaka. His speech will address the current international context - with a focus on global crises and emergencies - and reflect on the state of multilateralism and the United Nations system.

He will also meet the United Nations Country Team. While in Bangladesh, the UNGA President will also travel to Cox's Bazar to meet Rohingya refugees.

He will observe the vital work undertaken by the UN Resident Coordinator and the UNHCR Representative. -UNB







