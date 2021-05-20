Journos demand unconditional release of Rozina Islam

Different journalist organizations of the country continued protesting against harassment of Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Rozina Islam by officials of Health Ministry at the Secretariat on Monday.

Several journalist organizations organized protest rallies at the National Press Club ground while some others have issued statements protesting the incident. Leaders of the organizations have demanded punishment of the accused officials including unconditional release of Rozina Islam.

Journalists gathered in front of the Press Club on Wednesday and formed human chain under the banner of different organizations including BFUJ (Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists), Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF), Bangladesh Photo Journalists Association, Shariyatpur Journalists Forum and Rangpur Division Journalists Association (RDJA).

They demanded immediate release of Rozina, withdrawal of the false case lodged against the investigative journalist. They also urged the government to punish those who have harassed Rozina. Later, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) also formed a human chain in front of DRU protesting the incident.

In the evening, the Broadcast Journalists Centre (BJC) also organized a human chain in front of SAARC Fountain at Karwan Bazar in the capital. Besides, leaders of Agricultural Reporters' Forum (ARF), Food and Disaster Management Reporters' Forum (FDMRF), Shipping and Communication Reporters' Forum (SCRF) also protested the harassment by issuing separate statements to the media houses.

Rozina was kept confined at the Health Ministry for more than five hours on Monday before being handed over to police. Later, she was shown arrested in the case on charges of spiriting away "important" documents.

Investigative journalist Rozina, known for dozens of ground-breaking reports in her career, was charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act 1923.







