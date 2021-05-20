65-day ban on fishing in Bay from today

A 65-day restriction on fishing in the Bay of Bengal begins today (Thursday) with an aim to boost marine fish production. The fishing restriction will remain effective from May 20 to July 23.

On April 15, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock issued a notification to this end under the Section 3 of the Marine Fisheries Act, 2020 for proper breeding, production and conservation of marine fisheries resources in the country's marine waters. Catching all types of marine fish has been prohibited during the period. All commercial trawlers have been asked to abide by the ban. - BSS







