Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:04 PM
Home Back Page

Road crashes leave 9 dead in 4 districts

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Staff Correspondent 

 At least nine people were killed and four others injured in road accident in Feni, Tangail, Naogaon and Rajshahi on Wednesday. Our Feni correspondent reported that four people were killed and three others injured when a pick-up van rammed an auto-rickshaw in Chhagalnaiya upazila at noon.
Three of the dead were identified as Nurul Islam, 56, from Tangail; and Arifur Rahman, 26, and Hazera Begum, 30, from Chattogram.
Police and witnesses said the victims hired the auto-rickshaw from Joralganj for going to Chhagalnaiya. When the auto-rickshaw reached Baliapul area at 12:00 noon, a pick-up van rammed it, leaving four passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and three others injured, they added. Three injured were admitted to Feni General Hospital, said the hospital's Resident Medical Officer Md Iqbal Hossain.
Md Shahidul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Chhagalnaiya Police Station, said the bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.
 In Tangail, a microbus hit a covered van, which was out of service, from behind at Mirzapur upazila in Tangail district early Wednesday, leaving three passengers of the microbus dead on the spot and another injured, reports our correspondent.
The deceased were identified as microbus driver Hasan Miah, 28, Golam Mawla Shamim, 28, son of Imdadul Haque, and Imon Miah, 25, son of Salam Miah.
Injured, Mim Akhter, 25, wife of deceased Golam Mawla Shamim, is now undergoing treatment at Kumudini Hospital.  Police said the driver of the Dhaka-bound microbus lost control over the steering and hit the covered van, leaving three passengers dead on the spot and another injured.
"The vehicles were removed from the road," said Gorai Highway Police Station  Sub-Inspector (SI) Adam Ali.
Our Naogaon correspondent adds: A man was killed in a collision between a human hauler, locally known as Bhatbhati, and a motorcycle in Porsha upazila of Naogaon district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Hafej Rubel, 28, son of Mohsin Ali of Saraigachhi village under the upazila.
Quoting locals, Porsha Police Station Officer in-Charge Shafiul Azam Khan said the motorcycle collided head-on with the Bhatbhati in Saraigachhi area, leaving the bike driver Rubel injured.
The injured was taken to Porsha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
 In Rajshahi, a man was killed in a road accident in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi district,  says our correspondent.
 The deceased, Ashraf Ali Kabiraj, 44, was a resident of Mugaipara village in the upazila, said Hatgangopara Police Investigation Centre in-charge Rafiqul Islam.
The police official said a motorcycle carrying the man hit hard a roadside tree in Marga area around 11:00pm on Wednesday, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to nearby Mohanpur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the police official added.


« PreviousNext »

