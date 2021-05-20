PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday donated Tk25 lakh as financial assistance to the family of a deputy secretary who died of Covid-19 recently.

PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah handed over two separate family savings certificates to Fatema Naharin Nira, wife of late deputy secretary Abul Khair Md Maruf Hasan, on behalf of the Prime Minister.

Nira received one certificate - equivalent to Tk20 lakh - in her name and another of Tk 5 lakh in the name of Maruf Hasan's mother Mahfuza Akter Banu.

Maruf, who was deputy secretary at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, breathed his last on April 15 at the age of 48. He left behind his wife, two children and elderly mother. -UNB







