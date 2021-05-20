Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Covid-19 death

PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 299

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday donated Tk25 lakh as financial assistance to the family of a deputy secretary who died of Covid-19 recently.
PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah handed over two separate family savings certificates to Fatema Naharin Nira, wife of late deputy secretary Abul Khair Md Maruf Hasan, on behalf of the Prime Minister.
Nira received one certificate - equivalent to Tk20 lakh - in her name and another of Tk 5 lakh in the name of Maruf Hasan's mother Mahfuza Akter Banu.
Maruf, who was deputy secretary at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, breathed his last on April 15 at the age of 48. He left behind his wife, two children and elderly mother.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four airport post office  staff held with 2,355 Yaba pills
Members of the Gana Sanghathi Andalon stage a sit-in at the Central Shaheed Minar
People returning to the capital after Eid holidays scramble
Physical work likely to begin in July next yr
S Korea to provide $4m for Rohingyas, host communities
UNGA president to visit BD next week
Journos demand unconditional release of Rozina Islam
65-day ban on fishing in Bay from today


Latest News
BBC and journalist Bashir slated over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Drop all 'oppressive charges' against journalist Rozina: HRW
Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations
Shahin murder planned at former MP Awal's office
Govt increases different fee of GPs, PPs
French ex-president Sarkozy on trial over campaign financing
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
3 fined for arranging child marriage in Pirojpur
BNP writes to Palestinian President, voices concern over Israeli attacks
Six die of lightning in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Obituary
Palestine for Palestinians
Looking beyond Quad debate in Dhaka
Fire destroys 70 houses in Bandarban
Bangladesh finish 14th
Protests against arresting of Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam
'Bangavax' single-dose vaccine effective against Covid-19: US medical journal
Al Jazeera corruption suspects 'relieved'
Govt won’t take any quarter’s advice harmful for country: PM
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft