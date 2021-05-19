Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Health Ministry forms probe body

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday formed a three-member committee led by its Joint Secretary Saifullah Hil Azam to investigate the incident of harassment of Rozina Islam in the Health Services Division (HSD) of the ministry.
The probe body was given three working days to
submit its report to the ministry, according to ministry officials.
However, the ministry or the government hasn't yet removed any of the accused officials, including HSD Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah, responsible for the incident.
According to Rozina Islam's family and witnesses, HSD Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah, its additional secretary Kazi Zebunnesa Haque, deputy secretaries Dr. Shibbir Ahmed Osmani and Jakia Parveen, senior assistant secretaries Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, Mosaddeque Mehdi Imam and Sharmin Sultana are accused of the incident.
The officials turned Rozina over to the police on Monday after confining her for more than five hours to the room of Md Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, Private Secretary to the Health Services Secretary.
She was later sued under the Penal Code and Official Secrets Act for the "theft" and "photographing" of documents.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Health Ministry forms probe body
People in their thousands, in total disregard of the heath guidelines
Biden approves $735m sale of missiles to Israel
US blocks new draft UN statement on Mideast violence
No precedence of death by firing squad: Experts
Edn Ministry wants to reopen schools, colleges in June
30 die of C-19, 1,272 infected in a day
Criminal acts on the rise due to pandemic


Latest News
Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports
Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
COVID deaths near 3.4m globally
US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer
Journos holding human chain demanding Rozina's release
Unidentified body recovered in Naogaon
1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP
3 drug trader held with hemp in Joypurhat
4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country
Most Read News
Gaza rockets part of resistance: Arundhati
Disability inclusive family planning and SRH Care
Journalist Rozina taken to Kashimpur Women's Jail
Two 'muggers' shot dead DB police on Khilkhet flyover
Housewife found dead at Kalapara
Journalists decide to boycott Health Ministry briefing
Journalist Rozina sent to jail
Fifty doctors die of COVID in India in 24 hours
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in India
India unlikely to resume sizable COVID vaccine exports until Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft