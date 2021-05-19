No precedence of death by firing squad: Experts

There is no provision in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of the country to execute death sentences by firing squad.

Although, the Special Power Act has a provision, there is no precedence of execution of any death sentence by firing squad.

The question was raised after Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 handed down 14 Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (Huji) men to death in a sedition case filed in connection with the attempt to murder Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Kotalipara of Gopalganj in July 2000.

The Tribunal in its judgement ordered that the death penalty of 14 convicts would be executed by the firing squad publicly.

Experts in criminal law said normally, the death sentences are executed in the country by hanging the convicts by the neck till death. The jail authority executed all the death penalty in line with CrPC and the jail code after the apex court's approval. There is not a single instance of death by firing squad so far.

The section 368 of the CrPC provides for execution by hanging until death. On the other hand, section 34 (a) of the Special Powers Act (SPA) of 1974 provides for implementation by hanging or shooting until death which would be applicable for the case filed under the SPA.

Earlier, in three cases, the judges had ordered the convicts' execution by a firing squad, but finally, in two cases the orders did not get permission from the High Court.

In the Bangabandhu killing case, it was tried under the CrPC, and the verdict was executed as per the Jail Code, which provided for execution by hanging.

The convicts were hanged to death though the trial court had ordered them to be shot by a firing squad.

On February 17 this year, the HC upheld the death sentence of 10 militants who attempted to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by planting a bomb at Kotalipara in Gopalganj two decades ago.

In the same case, the judge of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 Mamtaz Begum also ordered the ten death row convicts to be executed by firing squad, but the HC did not permit it.

On June 10 in 2015, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) had ordered Kishoreganj's fugitive Razakar commander Syed Md Hasan Ali to be hanged by the neck or by firing squad for committing war crimes during country's war of Liberation in 1971.

Hasan Ali was the first war crimes convict to receive a death sentence to be executed by firing squad. But it is yet to be executed as he is still fugitive.

In the observation, the Tribunal said the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973 had not specified the means of execution.

But section 368 of the CrPC provides for execution by hanging until death. And section 34 (a) of the Special Powers Act of 1974 provides for implementation by hanging or shooting until death, the Tribunal said.

Attorney General's office said that there is no instance of execution by a firing squad. The convicts in the Bangabandhu murder case were ordered to be executed by a firing squad but the High Court did not maintain it.

Bangabandhu's murder was tried under the CrPC and the verdict was executed as per the Jail Code.

Senior lawyer and former vice chairman of Bangladesh Bar Council Khandker Mahbub Hossain told the Daily Observer that there is no provision in the country to apply the firing squad. Some over enthusiastic judges are giving such verdict, which creates tension in the people's minds. It is illegal. The judges should follow the law and have to deliver a verdict as per the law, he added.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir, who is well-known for his recent public interest move, told the Daily Observer that Section 34 (a) of the Special Powers Act of 1974 allowed the firing squad, but the Section applies to those cases filed under that Act.







