Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:50 PM
Home Front Page

Edn Ministry wants to reopen schools, colleges in June

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Staff Correspondent

Ministry of Education wants to complete the final preparations for reopening the schools and colleges from June.  
The ministry has sent a letter to the Department of Secondary and Higher
Education (DSHE) seeking information on the steps taken so far in the educational institutions to combat the corona virus pandemic.
The information was sought in a letter signed by senior assistant secretary Mohammad Ishmat Ullah, in the Secondary and Higher Education department of the Education Ministry, on Tuesday. It also mentioned that the Ministry of Education has been asked to send information on the latest progress of all the activities undertaken in educational institutions to combat coronavirus.  
The coordination branch of the concerned department has been requested to send the information in the mail scheduled by the ministry by Tuesday.
When asked, the Director (school) of DSHE, Professor Belal Hossain, said that the leave of the educational institution has been extended till May 29. During this period, new educational institutions will be instructed to start clean-up work.


« PreviousNext »

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
