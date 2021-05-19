30 die of C-19, 1,272 infected in a day

Thirty people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, today), taking the total number of deaths from the deadly virus to 12,211, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate stands at 1.56 per cent.

At least 1,272 new infections were recorded in the meantime bringing the total number of people infected to 7,82,129, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 7.55 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.64 per cent. A total of 16,855 samples

were tested at labs across the country during the period.

At least 1,115 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hour until 8:00am on Tuesday. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,24,209 and the recovery rate at 92.59 per cent.

Among the 30 deceased, 14 were men and 16 women while one was between 31-40 years old; six were between 41-50; seven between 51-60; and 16 were above 60 years old, the release said.







