Criminal acts on the rise due to pandemic

A large number of people are now involved in criminal acts in the city after losing their jobs and businesses amid coronavirus pandemic.

Most of those who especially used to work in factories and shopping malls and those where were hawkers and day labourers in the city are now jobless.

Crime experts, members of the law enforcement agencies and sociologists said the government and other non government organizations must provide some assistance to these vulnerable groups.

Otherwise, they cannot be prevented from getting involved in crimes, they said.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Professor Sadeka Halim, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences of Dhaka University, said the number of unemployed people had increased during the pandemic.

These unemployed people are engaged in crime ranging from petty crimes to murders. She also noted that the country's job market has shrunk and many small and medium industries have been shut down.

"The situation got worse after restriction was imposed on movement of mass transports. Transport workers, salesmen and day laborers have been added to the list of the unemployed," she said. Usually a bus helper and a conductor in the city earns about Tk. 500-600 a day and a driver earns about Tk. 1000 but now they all are sitting idle due to restriction on the movement of buses.

Osman Ali, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, said, "Our workers have had no work for a month. We wanted to run buses following health hygiene rules. How long can we sit like that? Either let us run buses or give financial support," he said.

"We do not have any source of income and no help from the government either. Now I am worried whether a significant portion of the workers (bus workers), would get involved in drug addiction, snatching and other crimes," he said.

Currently there are about 5 million workers who work in minibuses, buses, trucks and covered vans in the country. Most of them are now jobless.

Jabed Mahmud, a police official of Motijheel Police Station, said they had found the involvement of bus workers in criminal acts.

"They are even going out in groups in private cars, auto-rickshaws and pick-up vans to snatch. If the number of unemployed increases more we have to witness more crimes," he said.

According to the Bureau of Statistics 2017 Labor Force Survey, about ten lakh unemployed people are being added to the list every year. At present about 47 lakh people are unemployed.

Workers who work one day a week are also considered as an employee. With the addition of 5 million unemployed transport workers due to the ongoing 'lockdown', the number now stands at around one crore.

Apart from this, there are about 6 lakh partial unemployed. They have also become completely unemployed during this pandemic.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), one of the six people in the world has become unemployed during this corona situation. One of the four people has lost their jobs in Bangladesh.

The impact of this huge population being unemployed is going to be felt in the rise of criminal acts in the country, including the capital.

According to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), there were 16 murders in the capital last April which were 8 and 12 in March and February respectively. There were 13 cases of snatching in April.

There were 36 rapes, 102 cases of violence against women, 36 cases of child abuse, 16 cases of violence against women and children, two cases of abduction, 50 cases of burglary, 32 cases of car theft and 62 cases of other thefts in April.

Mahbub Alam, joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police, said the number of crimes was increasing as many people have lost their jobs.









