Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP, JP demand release of Rozina

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

BNP and Jatiya Party on Tuesday condemned the harassment of Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Rozina Islam at the Health Ministry and demanded her immediate release.
They also demanded withdrawal of the false case lodged against the investigative journalist.
While talking to reporters at his Thakurgaon home on Tuesday, Secretary General of BNP, the country's major opposition, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded withdrawal of the case immediately.
He said, "We have been saying for a long time that people have no right in this country. Citizens, politicians or journalists don't
have any rights in what this government calls democracy."
"Rozina Islam is well known at home and abroad for her contribution to investigative journalism. She has been faithfully fulfilling her responsibilities to bring out the truth to the public, particularly exposing corruptions in the Health Ministry during this Covid-19 pandemic that has resulted in this disgraceful event," he added.
It is unthinkable that a reputed journalist was confined for five hours in the aecretariat and physically assaulted before being handed over to police, he said.
He said it's not the first time that a journalist was tortured for revealing the truth. Many have been imprisoned, killed and almost 50 were forced to leave the country before, he added.
Journalists' writings are controlled by the Digital Security Act and these are all heading towards creating a blueprint to destroy the democratic system, Fakhrul said.
In a statement given on Monday, Chairman of Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, Golam Mohammad Quader, also the Deputy Leader in the Jatiya Sangsad, demanded immediate release of journalist Rozina Islam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Health Ministry forms probe body
People in their thousands, in total disregard of the heath guidelines
Biden approves $735m sale of missiles to Israel
US blocks new draft UN statement on Mideast violence
No precedence of death by firing squad: Experts
Edn Ministry wants to reopen schools, colleges in June
30 die of C-19, 1,272 infected in a day
Criminal acts on the rise due to pandemic


Latest News
Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports
Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
COVID deaths near 3.4m globally
US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer
Journos holding human chain demanding Rozina's release
Unidentified body recovered in Naogaon
1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP
3 drug trader held with hemp in Joypurhat
4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country
Most Read News
Gaza rockets part of resistance: Arundhati
Disability inclusive family planning and SRH Care
Journalist Rozina taken to Kashimpur Women's Jail
Two 'muggers' shot dead DB police on Khilkhet flyover
Housewife found dead at Kalapara
Journalists decide to boycott Health Ministry briefing
Journalist Rozina sent to jail
Fifty doctors die of COVID in India in 24 hours
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in India
India unlikely to resume sizable COVID vaccine exports until Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft