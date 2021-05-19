BNP, JP demand release of Rozina

BNP and Jatiya Party on Tuesday condemned the harassment of Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Rozina Islam at the Health Ministry and demanded her immediate release.

They also demanded withdrawal of the false case lodged against the investigative journalist.

While talking to reporters at his Thakurgaon home on Tuesday, Secretary General of BNP, the country's major opposition, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded withdrawal of the case immediately.

He said, "We have been saying for a long time that people have no right in this country. Citizens, politicians or journalists don't

have any rights in what this government calls democracy."

"Rozina Islam is well known at home and abroad for her contribution to investigative journalism. She has been faithfully fulfilling her responsibilities to bring out the truth to the public, particularly exposing corruptions in the Health Ministry during this Covid-19 pandemic that has resulted in this disgraceful event," he added.

It is unthinkable that a reputed journalist was confined for five hours in the aecretariat and physically assaulted before being handed over to police, he said.

He said it's not the first time that a journalist was tortured for revealing the truth. Many have been imprisoned, killed and almost 50 were forced to leave the country before, he added.

Journalists' writings are controlled by the Digital Security Act and these are all heading towards creating a blueprint to destroy the democratic system, Fakhrul said.

In a statement given on Monday, Chairman of Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, Golam Mohammad Quader, also the Deputy Leader in the Jatiya Sangsad, demanded immediate release of journalist Rozina Islam.









