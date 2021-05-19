Dy Secy who sued Prothom Alo transferred

Deputy Secretary of Health Services Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, who filed a case against Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam, has been transferred.

The Health Ministry issued an office order in this regard on Tuesday.

The order, signed by the Ministry's Deputy Secretary Sharmin Akhter Jahan, was issued on Tuesday (May 18) although it was dated May 17.

He has been transferred

from wing-1 to wing-2 of the Health Services. Five more officials have been transferred in the same order.

Rozina Islam was detained on Monday night on charge of 'stealing' government documents and taking photographs of them on her mobile phone without permission.

Hours after the detention, Rozina was handed over to Shahbagh Police Station around 8:30pm. Deputy Secretary of Health Services Shibbir Ahmed then filed a case against her under the Official Secrets Act.







