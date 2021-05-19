Journos demand release of Rozina

Protesting harassment of Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Rozina Islam at the Health Ministry and lodging false case, Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) and Bangladesh Health Reporters' Forum (BHRF) have decided to boycott all positive news and regular coverage of the Ministry until unconditional release and withdrawal of the false case against Rozina.

Following the decision, the journalists and members of the two organizations on Tuesday boycotted the press conference arranged by the Ministry at the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, several political parties, rights bodies and journalist organizations and organizations working to protect rights of journalists have condemned and protested against Rozina's harassment in the Health Ministry.

In an emergency meeting held in its office at Secretariat on Tuesday, BSRF decided to boycott all press conferences and regular coverage of the Health Ministry until the release of Rozina from jail and withdrawal of the case lodged against her.

After the meeting, BSRF President Tapan Bishwas announced the programme of forming a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club at 11:00am on Wednesday demanding her unconditional release and punishment of the officials of the Ministry involved in harassing her.

He also informed BSRF will submit a memorandum to the Information Minister on Thursday.

In a statement, Bangladesh Health Reporters' Forum (BHRF) also announced solidarity with the BSRF programme and boycotting all positive reports of the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry officials turned Rozina over to police on Monday after confining her at the office of Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, the personal secretary to Health Services Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah. She was later sued under the Official Secrets Act and the Penal Code for 'theft and photographing' of official documents.

Two more charges were brought against the senior journalist under 379 and 411 sections of the penal code. He further denounced charging Rozina under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act-1923 and Sections 379 and 411 of the Penal Code.

On Tuesday, a Dhaka court turned down police's appeal to quiz Rozina in custody for five days.

She will be detained in jail until the next hearing of her bail petition on Thursday.

The National Human Rights Commission has written to Health Services Secretary seeking an explanation over the confinement and harassment of Rozina Islam at the Secretariat.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commission's chief Nasima Begum condemned the incident and described it as 'inhumane.'

"The Commission condemned her confinement at the officer of the personal secretary to the health services secretary. According to media reports, the officials did not take any measures after she fell sick and held her for around five hours, which is inhumane," she said.

The Commission has written to Health Services Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah seeking his explanation over the incident, according to the statement.

In a joint statement, JPC President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Elias Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned and protested against the harassment of Rozina Islam at the Health Ministry keeping her confined there for five hours and filing of a false case against her.

They said that Rozina went to the Ministry on Monday to perform her professional duties and was detained for five hours on charges of stealing information and harassed in various ways. Later, she was shown arrested in a case at night. She was taken to court in the morning and sent to jail rejecting the prayers for remand.

The leaders strongly condemned and demanded immediate withdrawal of the case and her unconditional release.

In a statement, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) President Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Mashiur Rahman Khan also condemned and protested against harassment of Rozina at the Health Ministry.

Demanding her immediate unconditional release and withdrawal of case against Rozina, DRU has declared various programmes. The organization of Dhaka based reporters will hold protest rally at 11.30am and later it will submit a memorandum to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The aggrieved journalists from different media and corners have also organized protest rallies in the city and across the country protesting the inhuman behaviour of a top bureaucrat with a professional journalist during her professional work.

In separate statements, Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB), Law Reporters Forum (LRF) and Reporters Against Corruption (RAC) also condemned the incident.

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) also strongly condemned the confinement of Rozina in the Health Ministry while performing her professional duties on Monday.

The Bangladesh chapter of the global anti-graft watchdog also called for immediate withdrawal of the case filed against the journalist, who is known for a number of investigating reports on corruption and irregularities including that of the health sector, and her unconditional release.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said detaining Rozina was an angry reaction of the Health Ministry to her reports that reflected the lack of coordination and professionalism in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis, irregularities and corruption.

The country's 11 eminent personalities have also condemned the assault on Rozina by government officials at the Secretariat when she was collecting information.

The persons are eminent freedom fighter Nasiruddin Yousuf, political analyst Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, writer and historian Prof Muntassir Mamoon, writer-journalist Shahriar Kabir, media personality Ramendu Majumdar, Hasan Azizul Haque, Anupom Sen, Sarwar Ali, Mofidul Haque, artist Mamunur Rashid and Abdus Salim.

In a statement, they condemned the case filed against her over 'stealing classified information.'

They mentioned the government and public are jointly working to tackle the Covid-19 situation at present. The Health Ministry and health workers are playing a significant role in this regard.

But at the same time, the government was embarrassed following irregularities by some officials and employees of the Ministry at different times and also took action against them, they said.

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) also strongly condemned the physical and mental harassment suffered by Rozina during her detention at the Secretariat for a lengthy period of time.

The human rights organisation voiced their condemnation in a press release on Tuesday and demanded immediate release of Rozina. Meanwhile, waves of protests were held in different districts including the port city of Chattogram. Members of the Chattogram Journalist's Union formed a human chain in front of the Press Clubon Tuesday.





