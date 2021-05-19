Rozina sent to Kashimpur Jail



Journalists demonstrating in front of the National Press Club on Tuesday protesting the arrest of reporter Rozina Islam. (inset) Rozina is being taken to Kashimpur Central Jail in a prison van from the CMM Court in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after the investigation Officer (IO) of the case Inspector Arifur Rahman Sarder of Shahbagh Police Station produced her with a five-day remand prayer.

Rozina's lawyers advocate Ehsanul Haque Samaji

and Advocate Prasanto Kumar Karmokar submitted a petition before the court to annul the remand plea.

Advocate Samaji said in his submission that it is very regrettable incident that a professional journalist was harassed while she was discharging her duties.

She was abused both mentally and physically in the name of arrest, he said.

Rozina was brought to the court on charge of trying to 'steal' government documents and 'taking photographs' of them on her mobile phone.

Rozina Islam, a senior reporter of Bangla daily Prothom Alo was kept confined in a room of the Health Ministry for more than five hours on Monday before being handed over to police.

Rozina fell sick after she was confined in the room of the Health Ministry. At one stage, she collapsed on the floor. Some government official also physically assaulted her during her confinement. Rozina went to the secretariat on Monday to discharge her professional duties.

After she fell sick she was not taken to any hospital rather police took her to Shahbagh Police Station. Police later said the journalist was sued under the Official Secrets Act.

Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, Deputy Secretary of the Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station.

Rozina was taken to Kashimpur Women's Central Jail in Gazipur from Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon.

Our Gazipur correspondent added that a prison van carrying Rozina Islam reached the jail around 3pm.







