Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:49 PM
Lightning kills 18 people in six districts

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Staff Correspondent

At least 18 persons have lost their lives in lightening during thunderstorm in districts across the country. Of them, nine died in Netrokona, four in Faridpur, two in Manikganj and one each in Sunamganj, Kishoreganj and Mymensingh districts, according to our correspondents.
Our Netrakona correspondent reported that nine people were killed by lightning strikes in four upazilas of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Of them, seven were farmers and a child.
The deceased are Bayezid Mia,42, and Fazlur Rahman, 55, of Kendua upazila; Asek Mia,32, Bipul Mia,28, and Monir Hossain of Khaliajuri upazila; Hafez Md Sharif,18, and Mawlana Atabur Rahman,19, of Madan; and Junaid,8, son of Ishaq Mia of Purbadhala upazila.
The lightning strikes left three people injured in Kendua, Khaliajuri and Madan upazilas on Tuesday afternoon. The injured are Robin, 15, Roman, 18, and Surma Akter, 22.
Bayezid and Fazlu were struck while working in the field, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Shah Newaz of Kendua Police Station.
Wasek, Bipul and Monir were fishing during the incident, locals said.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ferdous Alam of Madan Police Station said Atabur and Sharif lost their lives       while they playing outside during the rain. Injured Surma, a housewife, was working outside her home during the event, he added. The injured were sent to Madan Upazila Health Complex. Our Manikgnnj correspondent adds: Two people, including a student, were killed by lightning in Poweli and Guild villages on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Asif Mollah, 50, a labourer of Gheor upazila, and Azmat Ali, 14, a school student of Sadar upazila.


