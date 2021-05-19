BD requests Canada for 2m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Bangladesh has requested the Canadian government to provide two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine on an emergency basis for inoculating people with the second dose

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen made the request to Canadian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Benoit

Préfontaine when the latter called on the minister at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Referring to recent statement of Canadian Procurement Minister Anita Anand that the Canadian government might distribute excess stockpiles of AstraZeneca vaccine among the developing countries, Bangladesh Foreign Minister urged the Canadian High Commissioner to pursue with his government so that Bangladesh receives at least two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Canada on an emergency basis.

"Bangladesh acted fast on collecting vaccine by concluding the agreement with the Serum Institute in India to procure 30 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, is now in a difficult situation as only 10.2 million doses of vaccine has been received from India. However, the prospect of getting more is low due to the ongoing massive Covid-19 outbreak in India," Momen told the high commissioner.

Stating the emergency need of 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to provide second doses, he underscored that this is at present a high priority for Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Momen also underscored that such supply of vaccine should be directly sent to Bangladesh, as has been done for some other countries like Pakistan, rather than through the COVAX programme of the World Health Organization (WHO).

He also proposed that Canada may help vaccinating forcibly displaced Rohingyas in Bangladesh separately. Foreign Minister Momen also appraised Canadian High Commissioner on the government's efforts to acquire vaccine from some other countries including China, Russia and the US.

Canadian High Commissioner assured that he will follow up with Canadian Government about Bangladesh's request to provide two million doses of vaccine immediately, which is also being followed up with the Canadian government by Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa.








