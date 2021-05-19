

Govt won’t take any quarter’s advice harmful for country: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting from her official residence Ganabhaban virtually on Tuesday. Ministers and Secretaries joined the meeting though online from the Planning Commission auditorium and the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat.

In her speech she referred to the past BNP government's decision to close down the railway in accordance with the advice of the World Bank and said her government would not take any advice from any quarter that causes damage to the country. "Once upon a time, the state was run with the advice (from others). But, I don't do so. My word is - the country is mine, I know better how we will develop the country. We will take advice, but it will not cause damage to the country," she said.

The Prime Minister said that the World Bank had earlier given a advice (to then BNP government) to stop operation of the railway and BRTC buses which are being massively used by the masses. In line with the advice, a plan was adopted to close down the railway across the country for which an agreement was signed at that time while the employees of the railway were given golden handshake and many railway tracks were stopped to pursue the advice.

But assuming office, the Prime Minister said, her government had decided to reopen the railway for welfare of the people of the country. She said that she at her own initiative made a separate ministry and gave necessary allocation for it in the budget just for reopening the railway across the country. The Prime Minister said that no country could be developed unless its communication, power and roads would be developed, adding that her government has been tirelessly working for the development of the water, rail and airways alongside the road to ensure the overall development of the country.

The premier said that the per capita income has increased despite the Coronavirus pandemic due to the commitments of all particularly the government officials.

Describing the agriculture as the lifeline for Bangladesh, the Prime Minister asked the government officials to engage the young generation in the agriculture, instead of letting them to run after jobs.

She also asked them to make the young folk interested in agriculture, saying that the government is giving incentive and loan without security in this sector.

She sharply criticised the BNP as many leaders of the party, including Khaleda Zia and Saifur Rahman, made fun of the then Awami League government as it made Bangladesh self-reliant in food production.

In the NEC approved ADP the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project has been given highest Tk 18,426 crore in the new ADP, Planning Minister M A Mannan said while briefing reporters virtually after the NEC meeting.

The size of the new ADP for the upcoming fiscal is 14 per cent higher than the revised ADP worth Tk 197,643 crore for the outgoing fiscal.

Mannan said that about Tk 137,299.91 crore would be taken from local sources and the rest Tk 88,204 crore would be taken from foreign sources to implement the new ADP.

The transport infrastructure and construction sector will get the highest allocation of 27.39 per cent of the ADP, followed by the power sector 20.36 per cent.

Out of the original ADP size of Tk 225,324.14 crore, Tk 137,299.91 crore will come from the domestic sources while the rest Tk 88,024.23 crore from foreign sources.

A total of 596 unapproved new projects have been incorporated in the new ADP without any allocation while some 141 new unapproved projects have been included in the new ADP subject to availability of foreign funds.

The Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting asked the authorities concerned to complete those projects giving the highest priority to those not completed due to the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic as well as to complete those projects speedily which are linked with the wellbeing of common people.

Mannan said the Prime Minister also put emphasis on conducting more researches adding that separate fund should be earmarked for conducting researches especially in the health and agriculture sectors.

He also informed that the current size of the country's GDP is Tk 30,111 billion or $355.04 billion.

Answering a question, the Planning Minister said the Ministry of Health has attained good capacity over the years in implementing development projects.

He said although there was a bit of sloth in the operations of the Health Ministry when the Covid-19 hit the country last year, but it got momentum in its operations and subsequently made a recovery within one or two months of the attack of the pandemic.

"The death rate in Bangladesh due to Covid-19 is still much less compared to many developed countries of the world," Mannan observed.

Replying to another question, he said the government wants to share information with the public through media if those are not classified.

According to sector-wise allocation in the new ADP, the transport and communication sector received the highest allocation of Tk 61,631 crore (27.35 per cent) followed by the power and energy sector the 2nd highest Tk 45,868 crore (20.36 per cent) and the housing and community facilities sector the 3rd highest Tk 23,747 crore (10.54 per cent).

Besides, the education sector received an allocation of Tk 23,178 crore (10.29 per cent) followed by the health sector with Tk 17,307 crore (7.68 per cent), local government and rural development sector with Tk 14,274 crore (6.34 per cent), environment, climate change and water sector with Tk 8,526 crore (3.78 per cent), the agriculture sector with Tk 7,665 crore (3.40 per cent), industry and economic services sector with Tk 4,638 crore (2.06 per cent) and the science and ICT sector with Tk 3,587 crore (1.59 per cent).





