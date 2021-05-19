Cop suspended, jailed over rape at quarantine centre

KHULNA, May 18: An assistant sub-inspector of police, arrested on charges of raping a 22-year-old woman at an institutional quarantine centre in Khulna, has been suspended and sent to jail.

Khulna Metropolitan Magistrate Tariqul Islam has remanded ASI Mokleshur Rahman of Khulna Metropolitan Police in judicial custody in the case filed by cops on the woman's complaint.

Authorities have also suspended the ASI, following a preliminary probe, officials told UNB. ASI Mokleshur Rahman, 44, son of Sekendar Al of Jashore district was posted at the Khulna Primary Teachers Training Institute (PTI), designated an institutional quarantine centre, since May 1. -UNB