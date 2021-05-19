‘Over 58k tested for Covid at SUST lab in one year’

Sylhet, May 18: As many as 58,541 Covid-19 tests have been carried out at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in the past one year. Of the suspected patients, 9,527 have tested positive.

Sources told UNB that the university has been getting samples of suspected Covid patients from hospitals and clinics across the four upazilas of the district and Sylhet city since it set up a specialised laboratory in May last year. "We also get samples of overseas returnees in Sylhet," sources said.

Researchers at the laboratory have also unvieled the genome sequence of Covid-19 after collecting samples from four districts of Sylhet division.

Last year only, they submitted 10 genome sequence to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Database (GISAID), which was published on December 31.

Prof Dr Mohammad Shamsul Haque Prodhan, Head of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Department, said, "Like many developing countries, we are proud of providing necessary health services to the people of Sylhet. Our big achievement is 'confidence and reliability' and we assure hundred percent transparency. Till now, no faulty results have been published and the team is working relentlessly and even during holidays like Eid."

Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed, vice-chancellor of SUST, said, "The SUST laboratory is a reliable place for people of the north-eastern region. Those who work at the laboratory are dedicated researchers."

On May 18 last year, the specialised laboratory for detecting Covid-19 was inaugurated at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) under the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology for providing health assistance to the people of the division.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had inaugurated the laboratory virtually.

The government had earlier asked education authorities to set up RT-PCR test facilities at SUST, Dhaka University, Jashore University of Science and Technology, Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. -UNB



