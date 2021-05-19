Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Over 58k tested for Covid at SUST lab in one year’

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Sylhet, May 18: As many as 58,541 Covid-19 tests have been carried out at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in the past one year. Of the suspected patients, 9,527 have tested positive.
Sources told UNB that the university has been getting samples of suspected Covid patients from hospitals and clinics across the four upazilas of the district and Sylhet city since it set up a specialised laboratory in May last year. "We also get samples of overseas returnees in Sylhet," sources said.
 Researchers at the laboratory have also unvieled the genome sequence of Covid-19 after collecting samples from four districts of Sylhet division.
 Last year only, they submitted 10 genome sequence to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Database (GISAID), which was published on December 31.
 Prof Dr Mohammad Shamsul Haque Prodhan, Head of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Department, said, "Like many developing countries, we are proud of providing necessary health services to the people of Sylhet. Our big achievement is 'confidence and reliability' and we assure hundred percent transparency. Till now, no faulty results have been published and the team is working relentlessly and even during holidays like Eid."
Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed, vice-chancellor of SUST, said, "The SUST laboratory is a reliable place for people of the north-eastern region. Those who work at the laboratory are dedicated researchers."
 On May 18 last year, the specialised laboratory for detecting Covid-19 was inaugurated at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) under the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology for providing health assistance to the people of the division.
 Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had inaugurated the laboratory virtually.
 The government had earlier asked education authorities to set up RT-PCR test facilities at SUST, Dhaka University, Jashore University of Science and Technology, Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cop suspended, jailed over rape at quarantine centre
‘Over 58k tested for Covid at SUST lab in one year’
‘ABT member’ held in city
Protests against arresting of Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam
NBR looking to procure non-intrusive inspection systems for export-import items
Another India returnee dies in Jashore quarantine
N’ ganj councilor Khorshed sued under DSA
Indian variant couldn’t spread much: Health Minister


Latest News
Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports
Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
COVID deaths near 3.4m globally
US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer
Journos holding human chain demanding Rozina's release
Unidentified body recovered in Naogaon
1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP
3 drug trader held with hemp in Joypurhat
4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country
Most Read News
Gaza rockets part of resistance: Arundhati
Disability inclusive family planning and SRH Care
Journalist Rozina taken to Kashimpur Women's Jail
Two 'muggers' shot dead DB police on Khilkhet flyover
Housewife found dead at Kalapara
Journalists decide to boycott Health Ministry briefing
Journalist Rozina sent to jail
Fifty doctors die of COVID in India in 24 hours
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in India
India unlikely to resume sizable COVID vaccine exports until Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft