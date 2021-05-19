‘ABT member’ held in city

Members of Anti -Terrorism Unit arrested a suspected member of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Mohakhali DOHS area on Monday.

The arrestee was identified as Tajul Islam, 43, son of Muslim Mia of Cumilla district.

On January 7, the Anti-Terrorism Unit arrested a member of Ansarullah Bangla Team from Kachua in Chandpur district. Later, he was taken on a four-day remand.

During interrogation, the Unit came to know the involvement of Tajul in the activities of ABT and arrested him along with two mobile phone sets.

The arrestee was involved in hatching conspiracy against the state and carrying out extremist activities. A case was filed in this connection. -UNB







