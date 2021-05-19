NBR looking to procure non-intrusive inspection systems for export-import items

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to procure 13 full-fledged container scanner systems for introducing a non-intrusive inspection system that will expedite the release of export and import items.

The non- intrusive inspection system has been included in Section 197B of the Customs Act 1969 to boost examination of export and import consignments.

This system would also curb evasion of duties through false declaration.

Non-intrusive inspection technology refers to technical equipment and machines such as X-ray or gamma-ray imaging type equipment that allow the inspection of cargo without the need to open the means of transport and unload the cargo. According to the NBR sources, the cost of these 13 systems would be some Tk 633 crore and it would be procured by its own resources.

These systems would include scanner, weigh bridge, radio portal monitor, and central and regional imaging system.

"Initially, we are going to procure six systems in the first phase," an NBR official told UNB.

He said that tender has been floated for the purpose where the closing date of the tender was May 25, but the NBR extended the date for one month as the official activities of the country have been stuck due to the lockdown to contain coronavirus infection and mortality. -UNB







