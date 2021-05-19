

Amended gold policy must put an end to smuggling



The cabinet on Monday gave its approval to the draft of amended 'Gold Policy-2021' following the proposal of the Commerce Ministry to incorporate the new provisions to promote the sector. Even though the amendment has been long overdue, but we welcome the government for revising the policy.



However, investors intending to establish an industry in this sector must have to have their own refineries. According to the policy approved in 2018, there would be no duty on gold imports, except for Value Added Tax (VAT). Additionally at every stage of the import and sales, hallmarks on the bars would be mandatory and the ratio of alloys used would be specified.



We would particularly focus on how the amended policy would end gold smuggling in the country. Against the backdrop of frequent media reports of arresting smugglers with illegal gold, huge quantities of gold are smuggled in every year. Rather alarmingly, gold smuggling is often closely associated with drugs smuggling, human trafficking, money laundering and other serious crimes. That said - now that the amended policy is there, but the policy itself can't put an end to gold smuggling unless it is strictly followed by gold traders and businessmen.



Our law enforcers must stop shying away from detecting and reprimanding policy violators and high profile smugglers. Not reactive, they have to be proactive in their profession. Gold smuggling is a curse for the country and the economy. It is high time to rein in heavily. Almost every day, a huge amount of illegal gold enters country mainly through our international airports. Smaller consignments are quite frequently seized but large consignments, as many would say, pass out safely. In particular, the syndicates consisting of local and international ring-leaders must be busted.



