Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Amended gold policy must put an end to smuggling

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Amended gold policy must put an end to smuggling

Amended gold policy must put an end to smuggling

At long last, the government has amended the country's first ever 'Gold Policy-2018' to make import and export of the precious metal easier, stop its smuggling and ensure transparency in its trade. Moreover, the amended policy has made some key changes to allow investors to set up industries and refineries in this sector and set up backward linkages while importing raw ore for refining in the country.

The cabinet on Monday gave its approval to the draft of amended 'Gold Policy-2021' following the proposal of the Commerce Ministry to incorporate the new provisions to promote the sector. Even though the amendment has been long overdue, but we welcome the government for revising the policy.

However, investors intending to establish an industry in this sector must have to have their own refineries. According to the policy approved in 2018, there would be no duty on gold imports, except for Value Added Tax (VAT). Additionally at every stage of the import and sales, hallmarks on the bars would be mandatory and the ratio of alloys used would be specified.

We would particularly focus on how the amended policy would end gold smuggling in the country. Against the backdrop of frequent media reports of arresting smugglers with illegal gold, huge quantities of gold are smuggled in every year. Rather alarmingly, gold smuggling is often closely associated with drugs smuggling, human trafficking, money laundering and other serious crimes. That said - now that the amended policy is there, but the policy itself can't put an end to gold smuggling unless it is strictly followed by gold traders and businessmen.  

Our law enforcers must stop shying away from detecting and reprimanding policy violators and high profile smugglers. Not reactive, they have to be proactive in their profession. Gold smuggling is a curse for the country and the economy. It is high time to rein in heavily. Almost every day, a huge amount of illegal gold enters country mainly through our international airports. Smaller consignments are quite frequently seized but large consignments, as many would say, pass out safely. In particular, the syndicates consisting of local and international ring-leaders must be  busted.

Last of all, Gold smuggling has a direct negative impact on the economy. For the most part, smuggled gold has made a negative impact with the growth of a parallel economy and loss in revenues through drop in remittance. We believe the amended policy would also ensure strict punishment for the offenders involved in smuggling.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amended gold policy must put an end to smuggling
Let our local automobile industry flourish
Palestine burns while the world fails to act
Plight of migrant workers
Government must offer cash, food support to the poor
Deadly Dengue lie in wait
Fall in C-19 cases inspiring, but the Indian variant is here
Concern over third wave of C-19 looms large


Latest News
Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports
Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
COVID deaths near 3.4m globally
US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer
Journos holding human chain demanding Rozina's release
Unidentified body recovered in Naogaon
1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP
3 drug trader held with hemp in Joypurhat
4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country
Most Read News
Gaza rockets part of resistance: Arundhati
Disability inclusive family planning and SRH Care
Journalist Rozina taken to Kashimpur Women's Jail
Two 'muggers' shot dead DB police on Khilkhet flyover
Housewife found dead at Kalapara
Journalists decide to boycott Health Ministry briefing
Journalist Rozina sent to jail
Fifty doctors die of COVID in India in 24 hours
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in India
India unlikely to resume sizable COVID vaccine exports until Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft