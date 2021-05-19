Stop cyber bullying

Dear Sir

According to a recent report Bangladesh has a high rate of cyber bullying and 80 per cent of the victims are girls and women age between 14-22. Moreover, majority of the cybercriminals and hackers fall between the age-range of 16-17.



The experts are saying that 80 per cent of the risk can be avoided if the internet users can be made more informed. Children and adolescents need to be sensitised on the do's and don'ts of the internet. Furthermore, women need to understand that passwords of social media accounts are personal and should not be shared with anyone, not even with their partners.



Actually, we need to ensure a friendly environment for women victims of cybercrime at police stations or other complaint centres. Sadat Rahman, who won the International Children's Peace Prize 2020 for developing the anti-bullying app "Cyber Teens", said he started working on the issue after the suicide of a teenager who fell prey to cyber bullying.



Lastly, we need to create a world safe for all humans. Concerted effort is needed to solve this problem.



Ratul Rahman

Student, Rajshahi University