

Protect women from intimate partner violence



Evidence across the world shows that of all sorts of violence and inequalities women endure intimate partner violence the most. In respect of enduring intimate partner violence women in the Asian and African regions are bearing the most brunt.



According to a recent report by WHO, Bangladesh has become one of the top ranking countries in violence against women by intimate partner. It is reported that fifty per cent women aged between 15 to 49 are exposed to facing violence by their intimate partners during their lifetime but considering the exact number of the victims who endure different sort of violence throughout their life is tough to identify as in many cases fear and other social stigmas refrain them from exposing their vulnerabilities in the male-dominated society.



Global sources state that in regard to facing intimate partner violence against women, the Pacific Ocean country Kiribati has the highest prevalence where fifty-three per cent of women are subjected to undergoing violence by their partners. Women and girls are not only subjected to facing violence but also in many cases are denied of quality health services, essential medicines, and vaccines. Also they endure widespread intra-household inequalities causing scopes for major violence against them.

A recent report shows that sixty-six per cent Bangladeshi women are victims of domestic violence. Though it is considered that the rural women with no education is more vulnerable to enduring all sorts of injustice and inequalities, in many cases, educated girls and women cannot escape themselves from different assaults and harassment and even amid the civilized society they hardly feel safe and secured .



However, it is noteworthy that women are coming out of their traditional cocoons in order to establish their individual identity in the family and society. These days women are entering a wide range of professions and in many cases they have proved their worth working simultaneously with male counterparts. Not only that, the rate of girls' enrolment at education is very significant. Over the years the country has seen many scopes for women empowerment that talk about unified opportunity for both males and females. But the violence against women is still rampant. In most cases the state law is not enough to give them a secured life while they are participating in outdoor work force.



They go on with enduring verbal or digital attack at their working places regardless of their ranks and status. On top of that, in many cases their working capacity is not considered as productive as it is thought for men, increasing gender inequality that causes obstacles to the country's development.



Teasing girls and women has been an everyday phenomenon that has a dire consequence on their life. In most cases the teenaged girls cannot bear the agony of harassment and emotionally choose the path to committing suicides. Sometimes dailies expose some incidents that girls are exploited by their husbands or their boyfriends. Such harassment against women has increased manifolds in the age of digitization.



In fact, harassment in the digital age may be formed in different ways such as hacking, cyber-pornography, and blackmailing, etc. A recent study conducted by a non- government organization shows that seventy percent of the people subjected to online harassment in the capital are women whose age range is between 15 and 25 years. Also the ratio of harassment may be the same across the country. In most cases, they are being victimized by the nearest ones.



Many national and international human rights organization are vigilant across the world to save women against any sort of violence. Studies are being conducted across the globe to find out the ways to solve the most unwanted sufferings of women. Apart from this, the existing laws have been modified to save women and girls from enduring violence. But it is pertinent to ask; with all efforts, have we been able to stop violence against women? In most cases, it seems negative.



It is true that in the Covid-19 infected world, the violence against women has increased dramatically. According to the reports, of all those, domestic violence against women has topped. The report reveals that over a year Bangladesh has ranked sixteenth in the list and things have been reported more vulnerable in the African countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo and Papua New Guinea. Job losing, state of despondency, financial threat, frustration and frequent conflicts and violence in relation to dowry demands have contributed to many forms of domestic violence against women, which put them into unbearable sufferings.



To eliminate violence against women there finds no alternatives to change the conventional social practices that women are born to enduring all sorts of inequalities. In many cases we see that there are some religious miss -explanations that create obstacle on the way to women empowerment.



Besides, levelling the discriminatory attitudes of the male counterparts towards women is a must to stop the violence against them. It is very imperative to educate the communities that male and female have the equal potential to face the challenges to reach the nation to a height and whenever women and girls are treated with inequalities, holistic approach of development is disrupted. To this end, laws can hardly check the epidemic of ongoing violence against women unless massive awareness is created amid the people.

The writer teaches at

Prime University













