

Eco-friendly farming and open water fisheries



In general, farmers employ detrimental agrochemicals in crops land without considering the beneficial pest protection and pollination. Potash, sulphate, calcium carbonate, triples super phosphate are normally used in field. For potato, egg-plant they apply carbendajin, wantap-50, wansilva 10, quinfis-25 per cent, denitol, festaq 2.5, melathion, corden, methoxicore, bydrin, dibrone, diajinon 10, lebasid and dimecron.



Fenom, theovit, nexin, sevin, diplerox, monotuf 40, thiojen has been used for sponge gourd, ribbed gourd, teasle gourd, sweet gourd, cucumber, cabbage, cauliflower and Hyacinth bean. In the same way, for Aush, Amon and Boro polivit-500, kiridan-5, crijol-5, basudin-10, topsin mithyle, ripcord, dursburn 20 and sebin-60 are used. Such type of agrochemicals kills beneficial pests and microorganisms which are very essential for pollination. Some of them are - cyanobacteria, azotobacter, 'ghas foring', 'pata foring', 'sobuj poka', 'pata poka', 'damsel bugs', ground beetles, lacewings, pirate bugs, tachinid flies etc. Not only, pests are killed but also, frogs, birds, snakes, ladybird beetle are killed by agrochemicals. As a result, crops pollination is now under danger.



Pesticides can potentially wipe out common bumble bee (bombus terretis) populations. Prof Nigel Raine mentions: globally, 26 per cent less capacity of pollination has been visible nowadays. Researchers mention pollination is essential for crops that will escalate by the use indigenous manures. The bio-fertilizers are green wastes, coconut cake, oil cakes, sludge, coal ash, wood ash, paddy husk, castor cake, mustard cake, groundnut cake, linseed cake, neem cake, fish meal, water hyacinths, cow dung, vegetable materials, stool of livestock's, weeds of big tree, farmyard manures etc.



These manures have a possible upshot help in correcting severe unsustainable microbiological or chemical reaction of soil escalate pollination. Biological system such as, bacillus thuringiensis can make protein oriented compound which kills Lepidoptera and coleoptera class based insects. The protein element of tobacco mosaic can eradicate X-virus and Y-virus. Osmotin and seamatin protein prevents hostile fungus.



We may employ farm yard manures for sustainable agricultural practices. Manures of cows and buffaloes are enriched with nitrogen, phosphate and potash. Both cow dung and urine can be use as manures. Goat and sheep excretes both dung and urine can be applied in land as natural fertilizer enriches with nitrogen, phosphate and potash. Excreta and droppings emerge from horse are also beneficial for agriculture. Apart from that, manures induced from swine are healthy for soil fertility.



In 1881, Charles Darwin investigated the role of vermin-composting in crop production and increasing soil fertility. Pollination is essential for crops that can be increased by using local manures. Farm yard manures would boost the crops production capacity of soil. It integrates air, water, organic matter and minerals in soil. In addition farmers would be free from the risk of chemicals. In addition, these manures enhance the water holding potential of soil. Also, farm yard manures ensure the nutritional value of vegetables and fruits.



Analyses of water resources; aquatic living resources, seasonal phases of aquatic habitats, water pollution; fish diseases, open water fish culture; 'jalmohal' leasing system, security and conflicts in fisheries sector; management of inland open water capture fisheries are very indispensible for Bangladesh context.



Open water fisheries are major aquatic common property resources in Bangladesh. Fish, water and people are three of the most important things in the life of Bangladesh. Harvests of fishery resources are carried out in the rivers, estuaries, inundated floodplains and deep depressions within the floodplains. The role of different components of open water system in completion of the life-cycles of the different species of fish and prawn is very important. The rural poor and the disadvantaged people largely depend on floodplain fish production to meet their animal protein and supplement their income.



The direct contamination of aquatic systems by industries is widespread and a source of considerable concern. Tannery, urea, paper and pulp and food industries are releasing untreated wastes into rivers and other water bodies. Pollutants known to be discharged are mercury, lead, chromium, arsenic and iron.



In general, various salts--sodium chlorides, potassium chlorides, potassium permanganate are being used in prawn farming. In result, unusual kinds of impact we have seen--high amount of salinity in water and soil, obliteration of mangrove forest, heavy metal pollution, worsening of water quality, ecological insurgencies in forest, less crops production, less production of plants, animal diseases etc.



The workers of 'chingri-gher' do not use any safety at working duration. They are also sufferer of skin diseases. Other context, our native fish species are losing from coastal ecosystem. Fish resources are an indispensable element of our economy. 80 per cent protein demands are met by fish in our country. Bangladesh is number 4 in fish production globally. Every year, Bangladesh produces different types of coastal and river water fish.



The climate and water bodies are apposite for various fish farming. But, in the era of bioterrorism, total farming system has been fallen into commercial cultivation through hybridization and genetically modified foods. In Bangladesh, there are 8545 bunged water bodies. Most of them are under contract farming by local farmers and national or international agencies. As a result, water bodies are used only for hybrid fish, not for aboriginal fish, particularly in coastal region.



According to Biologist M Youssouf Ali, of the fish diseases, Epizootic Ulcerative syndrome has been causing large scale fish mortality in floodplains. Infected species are-'taki', 'shol', 'gazar', 'koi', 'magur' and 'punti'. The saner haor and manu haor--shallow water areas with densely rooted aquatic weeds are highly affected.



Management of the living aquatic resources on scientific principles is expected to sustain species diversity or aquatic biodiversity of Bangladesh. Context demands policy makers and scientists to ensure balanced sustenance of all natural resources of the country.

The writer is an environmental analyst & associate member, Bangladesh Economic Association







