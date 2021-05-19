

Palestine for Palestinians



But this time, the conflict is the worst since 2014. Israeli troops have so far killed at least 197 Palestinians since the fighting between Israel and Palestine began on 10 May (Monday). The dead include 58 children and 34 women. At least 1225 people have been injured. Israeli officials claimed that ten Israelis including two children had been killed by Gaza militant attack on Israel. This time the bombardment was more intensive than the 2014 war between Israel and Palestine.



The violence flared up in East Jerusalem as Israeli troops placed a barrier outside the Damascus Gate entrance to the Jerusalem's Old City to prevent Palestinians from gathering at the al-Aqsa Mosque, the holy site for both the Muslims and Jews. Not only that several Palestinian families were also evicted from their homes in East Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan. The incidents led to a spate of violence over the past seven days.



Israel on Sunday said it had struck 90 targets of Gaza in the past 24 hours including a 12-storey building housing news media organizations sparking outcry all over the world. The building was reduced to rubble on Saturday. Israel, however, said the building housed not only media outlets but also Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza Strip, offices.



The sights of the bodies of people including children and women being pulled out of the rubble and debris of the building hurt the conscience of the people across the world. A complete chaos with women and children screaming descended upon the central Gaza city. Blaming the Gaza militants for the escalating conflict Israeli President Netanyahu said the strike would continue 'as long as necessary' and everything possible was being done to limit civilian casualties.



Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday in a statement warned that 'that any indiscriminate targeting of civilian and media structure violates international law and must be avoided at all costs'. But defying his warning Israel launched an air strike killing 42 people including at least 14 children on Sunday alone. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Sunday called for a ceasefire and urged both sides 'to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed'. But Washington, the strong ally of Israel, objected to any public statement by the UN Security Council on the violence that had so far killed 197 innocent Palestinians.



The US and European Union has long been terming Hamas, a Palestinian organization that rules Gaza, a terrorist organization to defend Israel. But it is Washington along with its ally Britain that has long been patronizing the Israeli aggression against Palestine to use Israel as a tool to exploit natural resources of West Asia and Middle East countries.



It is a historical fact that what today is called Israel wasn't on the world map before 1948. It was the land of Palestinians. Palestinians were evicted from their own land in 1948. It was 14 May of 1948 when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were evicted from their own homes of their forefathers backed by the US imperialist government. Still the Palestinians observe the day as the 'Nakba' or 'Catastrophe'. Their backs are now against the wall built to separate them in the coastal strip called Gaza. Now almost two million people are living there in a miserable condition losing their own land their forefathers built.



The Palestine is now divided into three separate territories - Gaza, Israel and West Bank. West Bank was also invaded by Zionist Israelis. Palestinian families are living under the watchful eyes of Israeli police administration there scattered over the West Bank. They are continuously coerced, come under the attacks of Israeli administration and living there under constant threat of being evicted.



The rubber-stamp UN Security Council is only clamoring and sometimes they finish their job by issuing some statements. This time the UN Security Council even couldn't come to an agreement to issue a statement over the latest incidents. Its emergency meeting too had to face an objection from the US to any public statement to shield its secret campaign against the Palestinians. Israel's Permanent Representative Gilad Erdan termed their attacks on Palestinians 'a heroic effort' to 'dismantle terrorist infrastructure and avoid civilian casualties'. He even went so far as to urge the Security Council to unequivocally condemn the Hamas and warned that Israel would take all necessary steps to protect itself.



Still there is no end in sight to the conflict. The UN Security Council and all other efforts of international communities and organizations failed to bring the two sides to declare a ceasefire. Since the occupation of the Palestine territory all kinds of solutions including the two-state one have failed. The Israeli aggression against Palestine continues.



Back in 1947 the UN passed Resolution 181 that brought Jerusalem under its control. According to the resolution Jerusalem would be controlled by a 'specific international regime'. After that the city of Jerusalem has been recognized as the holy city for all three Abrahamic religions--Islam, Christianity and Judaism. By violating all norms and the UN resolution, Israel in 1948 drove 750, 000 Palestinians out of their motherland and destroyed 400 of their villages.



Before the Second World War Palestine was under the control of the US and Britain but after the Nazi Holocaust during the war those imperialist countries brought the Jews from around the world to settle in Palestine. With an ill motive to displace the Palestinians they stoked the idea of Zionism. As the number of the Jews grew the US provided them with deadly weapons to drive Palestinians out of their motherland. A European settler state 'Israel' was imposed upon the Palestinians leading to a perpetual conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. The US is now using Israel to serve its purpose in the West Asia and Middle East at the cost of innocent lives of Palestinian people.



The only solution is now for the Arab people to get united against the imperialist design and its aggression in the name of defending Israel. Until and unless the people of the Arab world are united against the foreign invaders backed up by the US the conflict will continue to go on. The power of Israel lies in the power of the US and in the split of the countries in the Middle East.



No deal brokered by the UN or any international efforts can bring peace in Palestine. Only the power of oppressed people of the Middle East and support from around the world can bring peace by ousting Israelis from the land of forefathers of Palestinians.

The writer is a Senior Sub-Editor

at the Daily Observer







