

Why all are quiet when Palestinians are being annihilated?



The news coverage on the air attacks amid decades of persecution of the people in occupied West Bank by Israel, is also mostly one sided or biased. As a result the people around the world are deprived of knowing what is actually happening now and what happened in the near and the distant past. The Jews dominated news agencies are unable to depict what actually happening in Palestine and why the mayhem and unrest erupt time to time.



According to media experts Palestinians usually get mainstream Western media coverage when they are either protesting or physically confronting Israeli aggression, with their outcry broadly coloured as "escalation of violence". Historically, however, there seemed to be no escalation of violence when Israel increases night raids on Palestinian homes or Israeli settlers attack Palestinian farmers.



Most reporting refers to the apartheid wall as a "separation wall"; correspondents reporting from Jerusalem never explain or unpack the historical context behind the Palestinian struggle, neither do they accurately claim Jerusalem as "occupied Jerusalem". Time and again, mainstream media in the West have misrepresented Palestine. Sheikh Jarrah is only a speck of dust in the desert of Palestinian woes, according to analysts.



Israel intensified the airstrike after the militant group Hamas, tried to resist Israel from evicting the Palestinians from the vicinity of Jerusalem mosque. The Israeli raids on Gaza came after weeks of mounting tension over the looming forced expulsion of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem that Jewish settlers have been trying to expel them from for decades, even with help of the top court of the country.



Unarmed people are being killed as Israel has been targeting the Headquarters of Hamas, that aims to liberate Palestine from the Israeli occupation and transform the country into an Islamic state.



However, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres felt "dismayed" and "disturbed" by rising casualties in the Gaza Strip, on May 16 (Sunday), after an Israeli airstrike destroyed a12-storey building in which local offices of Al-Jazeera and the Associated Press were situated. The UN Security Council that met late on Sunday, failed to issue a joint statement even expressing concern, let alone to condemn the killing of unarmed civilians. However, Guterres pleaded for an immediate end to the bloody violence, warning that the fighting could plunge the region into an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis. "Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately," Guterres said as he opened a Security Council session delayed by Israel's ally the United States.



Meanwhile, repeated airstrikes continued on Gaza City. Another series of air raids was launched on Gaza Strip early on Monday (May 17). Number of casualties was not known immediately but till Sunday nearly 200 people including 60 children have been killed. Nearly 1,500 Palestinians were also wounded, according to news agencies. In a bid to retaliate Hamas also continued rocket attacks, but most of the rockets were destroyed before those could hit targets, by Israeli Iron Dome air defence system.



Meanwhile Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has softly urged Hamas and Israel to deescalate tensions. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that strike on Gaza would continue in retaliation of missile attacks by Hamas on Israel after clashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Netanyahu's reiteration came after US President Joe Biden had expressed support for Israel's military operation, frustrating most Muslims across the world who supported him against former US President Donald Trump for his anti Muslim bias. However, with the pretention of sympathy for the people killed Biden signaled concern over the loss of Palestinian life in Gaza.



With the Biden's remarks the Muslims who supported him against Trump in the last year's US presidential might have realised now that the policy of the US government on Israel is common irrespective of the party that forms it. Though the US and Jews-funded global organisations, right groups and governments including most in the Middle East have been maintaining silence on the issue, general people turned out across the globe to support Palestinians and to mark Nakba Day on May 15 commemorating eviction on some 700,000 Palestinians immediately after the announcement of the formation of the state of Israel in 1948.



Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets across North America on May 15, as Israel's military operation towards Gaza continued. Demonstrations took place in cities such as New York, Boston, Washington DC and Montreal. From New York and London to Karachi and Rabbat, thousands of people have gathered in big cities across the world to protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza. Demonstrators earlier on May 11 also rallied to denounce the ongoing crackdown at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, as well as Israeli plans to forcefully expel Palestinians from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem.



Israel has become arrogant with the support of the governments of the US and most of the European countries including Germany, who whenever requires make a common statement that the Israeli has the rights to defend itself. But the pro Israeli governments never say straightway that Palestinians have the rights to stay at their ancestral homes in occupied West Bank including the



Amid the ongoing deadly attacks on Gaza Strip even the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League are yet to take any bold step except making some low-toned statements. Israel diplomatically intruded into the different governments in the Middle East in recent years after setting up diplomatic ties with Egypt and Jordan decades ago. Last year it has set up full diplomatic and trade relations with some countries of the region including United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Lebanon.



Saudi Arabia also extended several trade facilities to Israel which now enjoys permission to fly over the territories of the Kingdom. Last year political experts warned that by Israel would soon explorations the diplomatic ties it had set up with Muslim neighbours to evict the remnants of Palestinians from occupied territories in order to have full annexation of the Palestine.



To protect the Palestinians and the ancestral homes there is no alternative to unity of Muslims countries in order to create diplomatic and political pressure on the United Nations, United States and other allies of Israel to drop the plan of the annexation of Palestine instead accept its Independence to stop the worries, anxieties and troubles that have been haunting both communities since 1948.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer







