Eight killed in road mishaps in five districts

Eight people were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Natore, Narail, Faridpur, Rajshahi and Khulna, in two days.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Nurjahan Begum, 34, wife of Milon Hossain, a resident of Garhmati Muchipara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a potato-laden truck hit Nurjahan in the area on the Natore-Pabna Highway while she was going to a cropland nearby the house along with her family members, leaving her dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck, but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Khandaker Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

NARAIL: Three friends have been killed in a road accident when they were returning home after seeing Padma Bridge in Mawa on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Rauful Gazi, 17, son of Aminur Rahman of Narail Municipality; Turja Jamaddar, 17, son of Nazrul Jamaddar of Lohagara Upazila; and Sun, 17, son of Abdul Manna of Narail District Town.

The accident took place in Joy Bangla area on the Mawa-Narail Highway in the evening when a microbus coming from opposite direction rammed into their motorcycle, leaving two dead on the spot and Sun injured. Injured Sun died on the way to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital.

FARIDPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Nagarkanda Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Turja, 23, son of Nazrul Islam, and Raufu, 25, residents of Sadar Upazila in Narail. Nagarkanda PS OC Selim Reza said a motorcycle carrying three friends and an ambulance were collided head-on in Joybangla area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 7pm, which left the duo dead on the spot and another seriously injured.

The injured was taken to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A man has been killed when a battery-run auto-rickshaw ran over him in Kashiadanga PS area of the city on Monday noon. Deceased Gias Uddin, 55, was a resident of Jhargram Pashchimpara area in the city.

Local sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Gias while he was crossing a road in the area at noon, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the auto-rickshaw and arrested its driver. Kashiadanga PS OC SM Masud Parvej confirmed the incident.

FULTALA, KHULNA: A man was killed and at least five others were injured in a road accident in Fultala Upazila of the district on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Rintu Sheikh, 32, son of Majed Sheikh, a resident of Sheikhhati area under Kotwali Police Station in Jashore.

Nowapara Highway PS OC Shahabuddin Chowdhury said a Jashore-bound truck and a Khulna-bound CNG were collided head-on in Notunhat area on the Jashore-Khulna Highway at around 8:30am, which left Rintu Sheikh dead on the spot and five others injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital. Of the injured, two were identified as Toton Mridha, 28, and Abdur Rahman, 35. Filing of a case with Nowapara Highway PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

